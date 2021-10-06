Rahul Gandhi meets Lakhimpur farmer family: Lakhimpur violence
Rahul Gandhi sat on the ground and inquired about his health
He got to know the health of the farmer Lovepreet Singh who was killed by Rahul Gandhi. He also said that the perpetrators of this violence will get the harshest punishment. The farmer’s family shared their grief with Rahul and gave details of the whole incident. It may be mentioned that before coming to Lakhimpur from Lucknow, Rahul Gandhi had an encounter with the police at the airport. Police were telling Rahul to get in his car which he refused to accept.
Priyanka assures the sisters
Priyanka Gandhi also sat next to her and took care of the women in the family and Lovepreet’s sisters. Priyanka told the sisters that she would not let them feel the lack of protectors. Priyanka talked to the girls about their education. Hearing the problems of the women in the house, Priyanka also promised to solve them. Priyanka Gandhi was lodged in Sitapur Guest House for about 60 hours. He was later released on Wednesday afternoon.
Told journalist’s wife – ‘Don’t be upset’
After this Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi reached Nighasan. He met the wife of journalist Raman Kashyap, who was killed in the violence here. Priyanka Gandhi expressed her grief to the family members and assured them of all possible help. Raman Kashyap, a news reporter, was killed in the violence. The UP government has paid him Rs 45 lakh.
Promised to support in every situation
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met the farmer’s parents closely. Asked about his health and hugged him and told him to stand together in every sorrow. Both siblings also promised to solve all the problems of the family members. Early in the morning Rahul reached Lucknow from Delhi and then Sitapur. They met Priyanka at a guest house in Sitapur and the two leaders left for Lakhimpur Kheri together.
Priyanka Gandhi was kept in custody for 60 hours
In particular, the UP government had imposed Section 144 in Lakhimpur after the violence on the evening of October 1. Under this, no party leader was allowed to enter Lakhimpur. Priyanka Gandhi was stopped at Sitapur. He was kept in a guest house there. Priyanka was released on Wednesday morning before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress is constantly attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over the Lakhimpur violence.
