Rahul Gandhi meets Lakhimpur farmer family: Lakhimpur violence

Priyanka assures the sisters Priyanka Gandhi also sat next to her and took care of the women in the family and Lovepreet’s sisters. Priyanka told the sisters that she would not let them feel the lack of protectors. Priyanka talked to the girls about their education. Hearing the problems of the women in the house, Priyanka also promised to solve them. Priyanka Gandhi was lodged in Sitapur Guest House for about 60 hours. He was later released on Wednesday afternoon. READ Also Kabul blast latest news: Attack on Kabul airport injured several American soldiers

Told journalist’s wife – ‘Don’t be upset’ After this Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi reached Nighasan. He met the wife of journalist Raman Kashyap, who was killed in the violence here. Priyanka Gandhi expressed her grief to the family members and assured them of all possible help. Raman Kashyap, a news reporter, was killed in the violence. The UP government has paid him Rs 45 lakh.

Promised to support in every situation Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met the farmer’s parents closely. Asked about his health and hugged him and told him to stand together in every sorrow. Both siblings also promised to solve all the problems of the family members. Early in the morning Rahul reached Lucknow from Delhi and then Sitapur. They met Priyanka at a guest house in Sitapur and the two leaders left for Lakhimpur Kheri together.

Priyanka Gandhi was kept in custody for 60 hours In particular, the UP government had imposed Section 144 in Lakhimpur after the violence on the evening of October 1. Under this, no party leader was allowed to enter Lakhimpur. Priyanka Gandhi was stopped at Sitapur. He was kept in a guest house there. Priyanka was released on Wednesday morning before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress is constantly attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over the Lakhimpur violence.

Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi reached out to the families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur violence late on Wednesday night. He was accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy. Thousands of villagers gathered at the scene to see and hear the leaders. Rahul and Priyanka first reached the house of Palia farmer Lovepreet Singh. Here they stayed for about half an hour.