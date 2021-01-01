rahul gandhi news: After drawing a picture of Nehru, Rahul said, how will you remove it from the hearts of the people? – On drawing a picture of Nehru, Rahul said how will you draw Pandit Nehru from the hearts of the people?

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday ridiculed at the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) a picture of the country’s first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, drawn from the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, calling him “the darling of the country”. Can ‘Pandit Nehru’ be removed from people’s hearts? Sharing several pictures related to Nehru’s life on Facebook, he said, ‘How can you take the country’s beloved Pandit Nehru out of the hearts of the people?’Several Congress leaders shared photos from the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’ on the ICHR website on Twitter, including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, Bhagat Singh, Madan Mohan Malviya and Veer Savarkar. But the picture of Nehru is not visible.

The ICHR has not yet commented on the matter. ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being celebrated on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called the ICHR’s move “dishonest”.

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said that no country would take a picture of its first prime minister from a website referring to the freedom struggle, but it was done here, which is very “frivolous” and “unjust”. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the ICHR had tarnished its image by drawing a picture of Pandit Nehru. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted, “Will removing Nehruji’s photo improve my status?” The dwarf will remain a dwarf.

