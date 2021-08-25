rahul gandhi news: rahul gandhi latest news today: If you don’t have a job, which Sunday, which Monday! Rahul Gandhi scoffs at the BJP government over development

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at the government over the issue of employment, saying the gap between weekly holidays and working days had closed during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule at the Center due to “no jobs”. Gandhi tagged a media report on Twitter about Ford’s announcement to stop manufacturing cars in India.The report quoted an insider in the industry as saying that as many as 4,000 small companies could close. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, “The ‘development’ of the BJP government is that the difference between Sunday and Monday is gone. The former Congress president said, ‘What is Sunday when there are no jobs, it is Monday.’

What is the difference between Congress and BJP privatization? Rahul Gandhi is saying

Concerns were raised about farmers’ debt

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had targeted the Modi government over the plight of farmers in the country. Referring to a news item, Rahul had said that the debt has increased, not the income of farmers in the country. He tweeted that it was not the farmer’s income, but the debt that increased! What to do when a person who feeds the country cannot feed his family? According to a report by Rahul Gandhi, the average debt of farming families has increased by 57 per cent between 2013 and 2018.

Three measures were suggested to eliminate unemployment

Earlier, on September 3, Rahul Gandhi had targeted the NDA government at the Center for unemployment. Rahul Gandhi had said that the central government does not want to solve unemployment. He wrote in a tweet that the biggest national issue is unemployment, which has some direct solutions – do not sell PSU-PSB. Give financial support to MSME, not to friends, think of the country.