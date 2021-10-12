Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi made Lakhimpur Kheri violence a big issue? When Rakesh Tikait was asked, He gave such reply

Rakesh Tikait was asked whether he thinks that Priyanka Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi has done a good job by raising the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri, which has become a big issue?

Last Ardas was organized in Tikunia on Tuesday for the souls of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh to rest in peace. All the farmer leaders including the spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait were present there. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also reached Ardas. Priyanka Gandhi has been a constant focus on the Lakhimpur violence and was also kept in police custody. Rahul Gandhi had also reached Lakhimpur and both also met the families of the deceased farmers.

Regarding this matter, Manak Gupta questioned Rakesh Tikait in News24’s program ‘Desh Ki Baat’. He asked Tikait, ‘You think Priyanka Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi has done a good job by raising this issue, which has become a big issue? Both went to Lakhimpur, were arrested and there was media coverage.

In response, Rakesh Tikait said, ‘Yes, yes, both went, everyone went and it was fine. Everyone should go brother. If there is an issue then you should go.’ Priyanka Gandhi, who attended the last Ardas, did not go on the stage built there. Rakesh Tikait was asked on this matter, ‘Priyanka Gandhi has also gone to Lakhimpur today. We have heard that you did not allow Priyanka Gandhi to enter your stage or whatever program you had because you did not want to make her political. What happened there?’

Rakesh Tikait replied, ‘No, no, no one gives speeches above the stage. She came, sat, met families and bowed her head everywhere. We were also sitting downstairs, where were we also on the stage.’ When asked if he had any conversation with Priyanka Gandhi, he said, ‘No… Ram Rahim happened.’

In the last Ardas held in Tikunia, many big announcements were made by the farmer leaders. It was said that the martyrdom memorial of 5 deceased farmers would be built at the incident site in Tikunia. On October 24, the ashes of the deceased farmers will be immersed in all the major rivers of the country. During this, the Asthi Kalash Yatra will be taken out in every district of the state and in all the states. It was also said on behalf of the farmers’ leaders that on October 24 itself, there would be a chakka jam till 10-4 pm. Kisan Mahapanchayat will be organized in Lucknow on 26 October.