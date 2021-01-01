Rahul Gandhi reopens Twitter: Rahul Gandhi Twitter: Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account restored a week later, accounts of other Congress leaders also opened – Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account reopened

Highlights Twitter reopens locked account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi’s allegation – Twitter is working according to the government

Twitter said in its explanation – steps were taken according to the rules

New Delhi

The microblogging platform was launched by Twitter on Saturday, about a week after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was shut down. This information was given by the sources of the Congress party. The Congress leader said that the accounts of senior party leaders including Rahul Gandhi have also been opened.

Twitter responded after opening Rahul Gandhi’s account

Twitter said in its reply – As part of the appeal process, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has submitted a copy of the formal consent / official letter to use the reference image through our Indian Complaints Channel. We have updated our implementation actions based on the consent of the people in the photo. This tweet has now been blocked in India and Rahul Gandhi’s account has been restored.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Friday in the wake of a controversy over the closure of his Twitter account, alleging that the US company was interfering in India’s political process and attacking the democratic system. He also claimed that Twitter was biased and was acting on government instructions.

Twitter’s cleanliness – Steps were taken according to the rules

Notably, Twitter had shut down the Twitter accounts of Rahul Gandhi, several senior leaders of the Congress and the party. A few days ago, the former Congress president’s Twitter account was suspended for sharing a photo of a meeting with the parents of a 9-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi. Twitter had said it had taken the steps in accordance with the rules.

Congress had said – Twitter of many of its leaders has been locked

Let me tell you that Congress said on Thursday that the microblogging platform Twitter has blocked the Twitter accounts of many of its leaders, although Twitter has said that the move was taken because of violations of the rules. The Congress said that the general secretary of their organization, K.C. The Twitter accounts of Venugopal, Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, General Secretary Ajay Maken, Jitendra Singh, MP Manikam Tagore, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Deo, spokesperson Pawan Khera and many others have been locked.

