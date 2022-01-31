Rahul Gandhi Said Hindutvawadi Shoot Gandhi Ji Film Maker Taunted Him And Says Please Talk About Father And Grand Mother Murderer Also

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Nathuram Godse over the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, which has now been taunted by filmmaker Ashok Pandit.

Last January 30 was the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is also called Martyr’s Day and on this day from politicians to the general public paid tribute to him in their own way. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while tweeting on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, also referred to Godse and wrote that a Hindutvawadi had shot Gandhi. Due to this tweet, Rahul Gandhi came under the target of the people. Responding to him, filmmaker Ashok Pandit also reminded him of those who killed his father and grandmother.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote in his tweet, “A Hindutvawadi shot Gandhi ji. All Hindutvawadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit did not back down from taking a jibe at his tweet. Responding to the Congress leader, he wrote, “Hey bitwa Kabaar Kabaar also talk about those who killed your father and grandmother.”

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit, while targeting Rahul Gandhi, further wrote, “In the name of ‘Gandhi’, he kept looting the whole country throughout his life. Hindus do not want a Gandhi love certificate from you, because your hands are also covered with the blood of Sikhs and Kashmiris. On this tweet of Ashok Pandit, social media users also did not back down from taunting.

Hey bitwa sometime also talk about those who killed your father and grandmother! He looted the whole country in the name of ‘Gandhi’ throughout his life. Hindus don’t want Gandhi love certificate from you because your hands are colored with Sikh and Kashmiri blood! https://t.co/Fja5kg3Th5 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 30, 2022

A user named Vikas Singh took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi while replying to filmmaker Ashok Pandit’s tweet and wrote, “Some people who support the ideology of the people who killed grandmother, are called Satyagrahis, so that To get some votes and pretend to forgive those who killed the father in the greed of votes.

At the same time, a user named Vikram targeted Ashok Pandit for the tweet and wrote, “Rahul has forgiven him only after following the path of Gandhiji. Now you tell whether you are a Hindu or a Hindutvawadi, Panditji?” Taking a jibe at the filmmaker, a user named Jai wrote, “Aap bhi kabhi bhi bhi bhi bhi bhi bhi karte hain hai (Aap ki kabhi karte karte hain)