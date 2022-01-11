Rahul Gandhi Said Right Time to Defeat Hate On 2022 Assembly Election Film Maker Ashoke Pandit Taunted Him On It

Rahul Gandhi tweeted concerning the meeting elections to be held in 5 states, during which he wrote that that is the correct time to defeat hatred.

The dates for the meeting elections to be held in 5 states together with Uttar Pradesh have been introduced. In such a scenario, all of the events are busy of their preparations. Whereas in some states the ruling get together is attempting onerous to make a comeback, the opposition events are additionally attempting onerous to make their place in energy. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had additionally tweeted in reference to the meeting elections, during which he wrote, “Right time to defeat hatred.” Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has now responded to his tweet.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit, whereas replying to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, referred to the outcomes of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He wrote, “That has been taking place since 2014. This yr the identical historical past will likely be made once more. And inform me how was the vacation? This tweet by the filmmaker relating to Rahul Gandhi is making a variety of headlines on social media.

Whereas one facet was seen concentrating on him for this tweet, some folks didn’t again down from besieging Rahul Gandhi. A person named Shailesh Jain wrote in response to the filmmaker’s tweet, “Very rightly stated Rahul. ‘Election 2022 is the correct alternative to defeat hate.’ Who do you hate, Rahul forgot. Solely Congress and different events do politics of hate.”

Concentrating on Rahul Gandhi, a person named Vimal Singh wrote, “Congress leaders have come to India for a vacation. His home is in Italy, right here he has come solely to impact the toolkit, which is falling on a regular basis.” On the identical time, a person took a jibe on the filmmaker for the tweet and wrote, “You too come for a vacation, why do you roam round asking others?”

Allow us to inform that filmmaker Ashok Pandik had made one other tweet concentrating on Rahul Gandhi. Truly, after coming to Delhi, Rahul Gandhi had a gathering with Congress leaders KC Venudgopal and P Chidambaram relating to the Goa Assembly elections. Taking a jibe on the filmmaker, the filmmaker stated, “The star campaigners of the BJP have arrived. By the way in which would worldwide vacationers not have to be quarantined for every week?