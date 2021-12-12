Rahul Gandhi Said This Is A Country Of Hindus Not Hindutvavadi Film Maker Ashoke Pandit Slams Him For It

Rahul Gandhi said in Jaipur rally that this country belongs to Hindus and not of Hindutvawadis. Film producer Ashok Pandit has now taunted his statement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, where he also attacked the BJP fiercely. In the middle of the rally, he made a statement on Hindutva and Hindus and said that this country belongs to Hindus and not of Hindutvawadis. Attacking the BJP, the Congress leader said that since 2014, the country is ruled by Hindutvawadis, but now Hindus will have to be brought back. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has now taken a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s statement.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit called Rahul Gandhi’s statement communal, while also calling him a so-called secularist. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and wrote, “Isn’t this statement one of the recent communal statements made by politicians. Does he mean that this country does not belong to Christians, Muslims and other religions?

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit did not stop here. Questioning Rahul Gandhi, he further said, “Will this so-called secularist Rahul Gandhi answer his irresponsible statement?” This tweet by filmmaker Ashok Pandit regarding Rahul Gandhi is becoming fiercely viral on social media, as well as users are commenting a lot on it.

Isn’t this statement one of the most communal statement issued by a politician in recent times ?

Does he mean that this country is not of #Christians, Muslims & other religions ?

Will the so called secularists respond to this irresponsible statement by #RahulGandhi , https://t.co/kW7e4jtUYP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 12, 2021

Responding to filmmaker Ashok Pandit’s tweet, a user wrote, “Sir, you are not upset to see so many people in the rally.” A user named Ghanshyam wrote, “You double dholki, you are talking about communal statements. Have some shame.”

A user named Farooq replied to filmmaker Ashok Pandit’s tweet and wrote, “First learn what is Hindu and what is Sanatan Dharma. I don’t know why people lose their existence in the process of becoming troll. Read comfortably why India is also called Hindustan. Let us inform that earlier, filmmaker Ashok Pandit had taunted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the Goa dance.

Ashok Pandit had tweeted on Priyanka Gandhi’s dance video, “When the entire nation is mourning the death of our brave jawans, then madam Priyanka Gandhi is busy dancing. For people like these, the lives of the soldiers don’t matter.”