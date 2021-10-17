Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Narendra Modi government over rising prices of petrol, Ashoke Pandit taunted

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has surrounded the Narendra Modi government regarding the rising price of petrol and food items. Bollywood filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taunted the Congress regarding this matter.

Petrol and diesel prices have seen an increase every day for the last four days. On Sunday, October 17, oil companies increased the price of petrol by 34-35 paise and diesel by 35-37 paise. In Delhi, where a liter of petrol is available for Rs 105.84, in Mumbai it is priced at Rs 111 per litre. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has surrounded the Narendra Modi government regarding the rising price of petrol and food items.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet from his official Twitter handle, retweeting a news related to government tax on petrol, wrote, ‘Vikas of everyone, development of inflation.’ On this tweet of Rahul Gandhi, Bollywood filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taunted.

Ashok Pandit, retweeting Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, wrote, ‘Destruction of the country, progress of Congress.’ On this comment of Ashok Pandit, some users are trolling him. A user named Gaurav Srivastava wrote, ‘I think you are getting petrol for free, that’s why you are saying so much.’ A user named Pradeep Saha wrote, ‘If the progress of Congress was the destruction of this country then people like you would still be doing slavery to the British.’

Here, regarding the inflation of petrol and diesel, the central government says that due to the increase in oil prices in the international market, the prices of oil in the country have increased. But one reason for this inflation is also the tax imposed on petrol by the central and state governments. In the year 2014, where excise duty was Rs 9.48 on one liter of petrol, in 2021 it has increased to Rs 32.90. In the same year, the Central Government had told in the Lok Sabha that from 2014 to 2021, excise duty on petrol has increased the earnings of the Central Government by 300 percent.

At the same time, the state governments charge less tax on petrol than the central government. Each state determines different taxes on petrol and diesel. State governments charge an average tax of Rs 20 on a liter of petrol.