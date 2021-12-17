Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi for bathing in the Ganges, said – Yogi has also been put away, Congress leader shared the video

Targeting the central government, Rahul said that there is a misconception that the country is getting stronger because the country is not strengthened by helicopters, airplanes and guns, but by the strength of the citizens of the country.

Former Congress National President Rahul Gandhi has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bathing in the Ganges. He said that PM Modi is the only one who has taken a bath in the Ganges. In fact, before the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Prime Minister took a bath at the Lalita Ghat of the Ganges River in Varanasi. Its video also became very viral among the people. For this, Rahul targeted him.

Let us tell you that in a sarcastic tone, Rahul Gandhi said that you must have seen that many people took a bath in the Ganges, but it seems that in history only one person has taken a bath in the Ganges, that one person is Narendra Modi. He said, “No permission was given to Yogi ji there. Rajnath Singh ji, Yogi, everyone stood beyond, did not give permission to anyone.

Sharing the video of this, Congress youth wing president Srinivas Biwi took to Twitter and wrote that I feel bad for Yogi. do you too?

Let us tell you that while addressing the Vijay Samman rally in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi accepted his mistake and apologized while withdrawing the black agricultural laws made against the farmers. Rahul said it was not the prime minister’s fault but a ‘conspiracy’. Regarding the farmer laws, he alleged that all this was happening for two-three industrialists.

He said that the hard work and income of the farmers of India were being snatched from them. Let us inform that on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation had announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws.

