Rahul Gandhi was upset with Aryan Khan’s arrest, wrote a letter to Shahrukh Khan, said – the whole country is with you

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, was in the news for several days across the country. Meanwhile, news has come out that former Congress President and MP Rahul Gandhi had written a letter to Shahrukh Khan and supported him and said that the whole country is with you.

Rahul wrote a letter to Shahrukh on October 14. During this, Aryan Khan was in jail. Media reports say that in the letter sent to Shahrukh, Rahul wrote that the whole country is with you and Aryan. The people of the country are watching everything and justice will be done in this matter.

