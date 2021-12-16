Rahul Gandhi will hold public meeting in Amethi for the first time after losing the Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka will also be with him

In view of the assembly elections, Rahul and Priyanka have become active to save and save the political legacy of Amethi and Rae Bareli. For this, before the assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will address a big public meeting in Harimau, Amethi on Saturday. Before this, about 7 km long padyatra will also be done from Jagdishpur to Harimau against inflation and corruption.

Congressmen have gathered wholeheartedly to make Rahul, Priyanka’s public meeting and padyatra a success. Congress National Secretary Satya Narayan Patel and District President Pradeep Singhal told that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will come to Amethi on December 18 on a one-day visit. Congress spokesperson Anil Singh said that preparations are on to mobilize the crowd for the padyatra.

Fateh Mohammad, former assembly candidate of Gauriganj, said that we have gathered to make the program of both the leaders successful. He himself is roaming from village to village in preparation to go with a huge crowd. This will be Rahul Gandhi’s first public meeting in Amethi after his electoral defeat in 2019. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had come to Amethi to review the election defeat. Priyanka Gandhi has been visiting Amethi every now and then.

Rahul Gandhi has been an MP from Amethi thrice from 2004 to 2019. Prior to this, Sonia Gandhi was the MP of Amethi from 1999 to 2004. Sonia Gandhi’s first self Rajiv Gandhi has been a three-time MP and Sanjay Gandhi has been a one-time MP from here. In between, Captain Satish Sharma also became an MP from here.

Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Before the assembly elections, Rahul-Priyanka’s public meeting and padyatra are considered important. It is to be known that there is not a single Congress MLA in the five Vidhan Sabhas of Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.