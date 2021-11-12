Rahul Gandhi’s attack on BJP-RSS, said – we are Hindus, there is no need for Hindutva

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at an event that the ideology of the Congress has been overshadowed by the “hateful” ideology of the BJP and the RSS. He said that we are Hindus, we do not need Hindutva.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again made a big attack on BJP and RSS on the issue of Hindutva. Rahul has said that we are Hindus, we do not need Hindutva.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the BJP and the Sangh and said what kind of Hindu religion they are promoting. He also admitted that the ideology of the Congress has been overshadowed by the “hateful” ideology of the BJP and the RSS.

Speaking at the launch of Congress’s digital campaign ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ through video conferencing, Rahul Gandhi said, “Today, whether we like it or not, it is the hateful ideology of RSS and BJP, the country’s loving, affectionate attitude of the Congress party. and overshadowed the nationalist ideology. We have to accept it. The ideology of Congress is alive, alive, but a shadow has come over it”.

Attacking the Sangh and the BJP, the Congress MP asked, “What is the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they are the same thing, why don’t they have the same name?, he said, adding, “They are clearly different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva certainly has.”

Let us tell you that in the book Sunrise over Ayodhya written by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, BJP has come under attack for comparing Hindutva with Islamic extremist organization Boko Haram and ISIS. This statement of Rahul Gandhi is being linked to the same Hindutva controversy.

Before Rahul’s statement, Congress leader Rashid Alvi had targeted BJP and RSS over the slogan of Jai Shri Ram. He had said that not all are saints who say ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He said that according to some people Ram Rajya has come in the country, but as far as I understand there is no place for hatred in Ram Rajya.