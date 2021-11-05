rahul-hits-third-fastest-fifty-overtakes-rohit-sharma-for-most-runs-in-powerplay-india-beats-scotland-to-gain-historical-fastest-victory-in-t20-world-cup- 2021-records – IND vs SCO: KL Rahul breaks Rohit Sharma’s five-year-old record, Team India created history by winning the match in 39 balls

India registered a historic victory in their fourth Super-12 match against Scotland. KL Rahul has hit fifty in 18 balls and has also broken a five-year-old record of Rohit Sharma.

Half-century as an opener in the first 35 T20 International innings

India registered a historic victory in their fourth Super-12 match against Scotland. KL Rahul has hit fifty in 18 balls and has also broken a five-year-old record of Rohit Sharma.

Team India has made a great comeback after losing its first two matches in the T20 World Cup 2021. Virat Brigade first beat Afghanistan by 66 runs and then beat Scotland by 8 wickets to register a historic win in 6.3 overs today. KL Rahul scored a half-century for India in 18 balls.

KL Rahul has overtaken Rohit Sharma in terms of highest score by an Indian player in the T20 World Cup powerplay today. Rohit scored 41 runs against West Indies in 2016. Five years later, today Rahul scored 50 runs alone in the powerplay against Scotland.

India’s fastest win

India chased down the target of 86 runs set by Scotland in just 6.3 overs today. This is India’s biggest win in T20 International cricket. Earlier in 2016, India defeated UAE in 10.1 overs, in the same year against Zimbabwe in 13.1 overs and against Sri Lanka in 13.5 overs.

Apart from this, this is also India’s biggest victory in terms of having the most balls left. Today India beat Scotland by 8 wickets with 81 balls to spare. Earlier in 2016, India had won against UAE with 59 balls and against Zimbabwe with 41 balls to spare.

Half-century as an opener in the first 35 T20 International innings

In this case, KL Rahul has left England’s Jos Buttler behind. This was the 13th fifty of KL Rahul. In this matter, the current Pakistan captain Babar Azam is ahead of him. He has 15 half-centuries to his name. Buttler scored 12 fifties in 26 innings.

India beat Scotland by 8 wickets in just 6.3 overs, KL Rahul hit fifty off 18 balls

Let us tell you that this was the highest powerplay score for India in T20 Internationals. India lost two wickets for 82 runs in 6 overs in this match against Scotland. Earlier, India had scored 78 against South Africa in 2018, 77 against Sri Lanka in 2009 and 76 against New Zealand in 2007.

Rohit Sharma beats his own coach

Rohit Sharma completed 13 sixes in the powerplay of T20 World Cup. In this case, he is now just behind Chris Gayle (19). Today he left behind the coach of his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene (12). Former Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill also have 12-12 sixes.

It is worth noting that this is the 8th time in this World Cup that a team was all out for less than 100 runs. Earlier this happened 8 times in the 2014 T20 World Cup as well. At the same time, this was the second lowest total for any team against India in the T20 World Cup. Earlier, England was all out for 80 against India in the 2012 T20 World Cup.