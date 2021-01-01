Rahul Jakhar Paralympics: Rahul Jakhar finished fifth in the P3 Mixed 25m Pistol event – Rahul Jakhar finished 5th in the 25m pistol event at the Tokyo Paralympics

Indian shooter Rahul Zakhar finished fifth in the P3 mixed 25m pistol SH1 event at the Paralympic Games here on Thursday. Thirty-five-year-old Zakhar was eliminated in the final after the seventh series. He qualified for the finals with second place qualifying with 576 points, with 284 accuracy and 292 in the fast phase. This is his best international performance so far.

In the SH1 pistol event, shooters have a spinal cord injury or amputation of an arm or leg that deforms the arm or leg. Among other Indians, Akash did not qualify for the finals as he finished 20th in the qualifying with 551 (278 in Precision and 273 in Rapid).

Both men’s and women’s shooters compete in mixed events, with the top eight qualifying for the finals. China’s Jing Huang won the gold medal in the final with 27 Paralympic record points. He also set a world record in 2018 with 36 points. Poland’s Sizmon Sovinsky won the silver medal with 21 points and Ukraine’s Oleksiy Dnyuchyuk won the bronze with 20 points.

India has won two medals in shooting so far. Avni Lekhara won her first victory in the women’s 10m air rifle SH1. Singraj Adana then won a bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event.

