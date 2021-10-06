Rahul Priyanka allowed to go to Lakhimpur Kheri: Rahul Gandhi Lakhimpur Kheri: Rahul, Priyanka and three other Congress leaders are allowed to go to Lakhimpur Kheri

Highlights The Yogi government allowed five Congressmen, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, to go to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be able to meet the families of the two people killed in Lakhimpur Kheri

Along with Rahul and Priyanka, Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Singh Channi and another leader will go to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Lucknow

After a long struggle, the Yogi government has finally allowed five Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. Congress leaders will be able to meet the families of the two victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Along with Rahul and Priyanka, Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Singh Channi and another leader will go to Lakhimpur Kheri. With this, Priyanka Gandhi has been released from jail. The Yogi government allowed 5-5 members of all parties to go to Lakhimpur Kheri.

According to information released by the UP government’s home department, the state government allowed Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three other Congress leaders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. Rahul Gandhi has left for Lucknow. From Lucknow he will go to Sitapur where his sister Priyanka was kept in custody. From here both will go to Lakhimpur Kheri and meet the families of the victims.

Rahul had targeted Prime Minister Modi

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi said that today India is a dictatorship. Prime Minister Modi was in Lucknow on Tuesday and could not go to Lakhimpur Kheri. “Farmers are being attacked, they are being crushed under jeeps,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters. They will try to go to Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri today.

FIR lodged against Priyanka

All nine senior opposition leaders left for Lakhimpur Kheri after nine people were killed in Sunday’s violence. Priyanka Gandhi left Delhi for Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday night, though she was taken into custody in Sitapur. An FIR has also been lodged against Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday for violating Section 144. Priyanka has been released.