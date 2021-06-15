Rahul Raj Singh accuses Vikas Gupta of using Pratyusha Banerjee’s name for publicity





A pair of days in the past, producer Vikas Gupta had made a surprising declare about relationship the late Balika Vadhu actress Pratyusha Banerjee for a brief span of time. He stated that they’d damaged up as a result of individuals had spoken dangerous about him to her and she or he learnt about his sexuality after their break up. He additionally talked about watching Rahul Raj Singh consuming chips exterior the hospital when Pratyusha died by suicide. However Rahul isn’t happy with Vikas’ latest statements about Pratyusha and him. He has accused Vikas of using Pratyusha’s name to prepare dinner up tales for publicity. He additionally stated that he’ll take authorized motion towards Vikas if he does not cease making defamatory statements towards him. Additionally Learn – Trending TV Information in the present day: Sidharth Shukla is probably the most fascinating man on TV, Vikas Gupta reveals he dated Pratyusha Banerjee, Nia Sharma will get a proposal and extra

“Pratyusha by no means dated Vikas, so the query of them parting methods doesn’t come up. In truth, they weren’t even on speaking phrases after some extent. He shouldn’t prepare dinner up tales for publicity. Pratyusha would have slapped him had she been alive,” Rahul advised TOI. Additionally Learn – Vikas Gupta opens up about relationship Pratyusha Banerjee, his strained relations with relations and extra

“I additionally don’t recognize him mentioning my name in his interviews. I don’t suppose he has anything to speak about aside from me consuming chips on the hospital (when Pratyusha had died by suicide). I discover it defamatory and if this doesn’t cease, I must authorized motion towards him. All I wish to say is that cease using Pratyusha’s name to be within the limelight,” he added. Additionally Learn – Balika Vadhu 2: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Rashmi Gupta to play one of the leads within the new season?

Rahul stated that Pratyusha was all the time open about her relationships and by no means hid her private life. He claimed that Vikas had proposed to Pratyusha once they have been doing Energy Couple. She had declined Vikas’ proposal then. He additional stated that when he requested Pratyusha why did not she take up any initiatives after Balika Vadhu, she advised him ‘Vikas had deliberate a mission along with her, which he scrapped later.’

It stays to be seen what Vikas has to say about Rahul’s allegations towards him.

