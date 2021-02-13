Rahul remembers Rajiv Gandhi and when my father flies the plane, mother Sonia is very stressed

The All India Congress on Thursday shared a video of former party president Rahul Gandhi on its social media account. In the video, Rahul Gandhi remembered his father Rajiv Gandhi and shared memories related to him. Rahul Gandhi said that his mother Sonia Gandhi was always worried while his father was flying the plane.

In a more than five-minute video recently made at the Rajiv Gandhi Photo Exhibition organized by the Indian Youth Congress, Rahul recalled the time he spent on the plane with his father. He said he used to board the plane with his father in the morning and both of them loved to fly. The former Congress president said my mother used to worry when he flew the plane. It was very dangerous and she had to worry.

‘Mother was upset over Rajiv’s plane failure’

He said that once there was a problem …… there was a problem with his (Rajiv Gandhi) plane. I remember my mother was very upset. In the video, Rahul recalled that his uncle Sanjay Gandhi had died in a plane crash and said that Rajiv had forbidden his younger brother to fly the plane on the day of the horrific crash.

Uncle Sanjay Gandhi was banned from flying by his father that day, but Rahul told the whole story.

‘Uncle didn’t have much experience flying’

Rahul said in the video, ‘My uncle was flying a special kind of plane – it was Pitts. It was a very fast plane. My father told him not to do that. My uncle didn’t have that much experience. My uncle had three to three and a half hours of flying experience, just like me. He said, ‘And he may not have flown that plane but he did it. And the same thing happened with no flight experience. A person can easily take his own life.

‘Pilot and I are one, keep a close eye on both places’

Rahul said that if you can’t keep an eye on the inside of the cockpit, problems will arise. And even if you take your eyes off the view from a height of 30,000 feet, you may still have problems. So being a pilot and me being one, we keep a quick track of both of these places.

What was Rahul Gandhi’s answer to the question of dynasty?



Rajiv Gandhi used to fly on the Delhi-Jaipur-Agra route

Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944 in Mumbai. He was living with his grandfather Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. After completing his education at the famous Doon College in Dehradun, Rajiv Gandhi moved to London. There he received an engineering degree from Imperial College (London). After returning from London, Rahul Gandhi became a pilot in Indian Airlines with a commercial pilot’s license and started working. In 1966, Rajiv Gandhi became a commercial pilot. It is said that Rajiv Gandhi used to fly on the Delhi-Jaipur-Agra route.