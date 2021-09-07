Rahul Sharma Bates: Rahul Sharma is dumb on JSL Hisar PFC and Philips Carbon Black

Rahul Sharma News: If you also want to make money by investing in stocks, then you should keep in mind some of the things to keep in mind by Rahul Sharma, Head of Equity 99 Advisor, Market Strategy and Research. Stocks that have so far not been able to find a suitable place in the stock market have been reported to be weak. It is now available on an attractive level. Rahul Sharma is keeping an eye on those stocks.If you also want to make money by following Rahul Sharma’s advice, you can make good money by investing in shares of companies like JSL Hisar, Power Finance Corporation and Philips Carbon Black.

Weakness is essential for the stock market

Rahul Sharma says that some weakness in the stock market may be reported in the coming days. The stock market has rallied a lot in the last few days and this may now provide an opportunity for improvement. This improvement could prove to be a good move for the stock market. This is likely to lead to further rise in the stock market in the coming period.

Nifty 50 support level

Weakness is essential for the stock market. This will help the stock market gain more momentum. At this point, Rahul Sharma feels that the Nifty’s 17250 is the first support level, if the Nifty stays above this, the stock market could rise further. The lower level for the Nifty is 17100 and then the psychological level is 17000.

Which three stocks to bet on?

Rahul Sharma likes JSL Hisar shares. JSL Hisar is a leading company that manufactures stainless steel products, which have a lot of sales in the market. Despite the excellent fundamentals, the shares of JSL Hisar have not performed very well so far. JSL could make good money from Hisar’s shares in the near future. Rahul Sharma also likes shares of Power Finance Corporation.



Bet on PFC

Rahul says the state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) provides financial assistance to the power sector and so far its shares have not risen as expected. The company can do good business in the future. Similarly, Rahul Sharma is bullish on the stock of Philips Carbon Black. The company of RP Sanjeev Goenka Group has not been able to perform well in the stock market so far and will be able to earn good money by investing in its shares in the coming days.

