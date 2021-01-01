Rahul took a jibe at Modi-Shah – said, because of two, youth cannot get employment

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi targeted Home Minister Amit Shah along with PM Narendra Modi over the Pegasus espionage case and unemployment issue. Taking a sarcasm, he said that the youth of the country cannot get employment under the government of Hum Do, Hamare Do. He said that Modi-Shah are only concerned about themselves. The country is not worried.

Rahul alleged in Youth Congress’s Parliament gherao program that PM Modi has put the idea of ​​Pegasus spyware in every youth’s mobile so that their voice can be suppressed. The Youth Congress organized a parliament gherao over issues of unemployment, agricultural laws and Pegasus espionage. On moving towards Parliament, the leaders of the organization were stopped by the police near Jantar Mantar. After that there, Rahul spoke in front of the Youth Congress workers.

Rahul Gandhi said- The goal of this government is to suppress the voice of the youth, because they know that if the youth of India starts speaking the truth while speaking his heart, then his government will go away. The job of Congress is to raise the voice of the youth. We will not let the voice of the youth be suppressed. He told the Youth Congress workers – those who are unhappy with the government of Hum Do Hamare Do, raise their voices swiftly.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the only reason for the youth not getting employment is that the Modi government is destroying the unorganized sector. Demonetisation was done to eliminate small business. Today this country is not able to generate employment because of Narendra Modi. Due to the wrong policies of the Modi government, the structure which the Congress had prepared is getting demolished. Business has completely collapsed.

The former Congress President said that the Youth Congress and the youth have to fight this battle. This fight is the fight for the future of India. Youths, you guys should understand that there is no employment, because Modi’s partnership is with two-three big industrialists of the country. This is the reason that even Modi does not talk about employment today and cannot do in the coming tomorrow either. The situation is going to get worse in future.





