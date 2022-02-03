Rahul – Two Hindustans have become in the country, the gap between the people has increased: Rahul

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that in 2021, three crore youth have lost employment. Today the country has the highest unemployment rate for fifty years. He participated in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha on the President’s address in Parliament on Wednesday. On the other hand, the discussion on the President’s address has started in the Rajya Sabha as well. In the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also made a direct attack on the ‘Make in India’ plan of the Central Government. He said that you talked about Make in India, Startup India, but the employment that should be given to our youth was not found and what was there, it disappeared.

Rahul Gandhi said that at present two Hindustans are being made in the country. One of them is the Hindustan of the rich and the other is the Hindustan of the poor. The gap between these two Indians is increasing. There was not a word about unemployment in the President’s address. He told that the income of 84 percent of the people of India has decreased and they are rapidly moving towards poverty. Rahul Gandhi has claimed that during the tenure of the UPA government, 27 crore people were taken out of the poverty line and the present government put 23 crore people back in the poverty line.

He said that the small and medium industries with ‘Made in India’ have been abolished by the central government. Pointing to the central government, he said that you have abolished the unorganized sector, if you would have helped them, the manufacturing sector could have been created. With the help of these people you could have created a construction sector, you have destroyed them.

He said that do not think that the poor India you are making will remain silent. It will not remain silent. This India is seeing that today 100 richest people have more property than 55 crore people of the country. He claimed that ‘Make in India’ cannot be implemented in the unorganized sector, this sector has been ruined by the central government. Referring to the family of two industrialists, he said that there are many polymorphs at the time of Corona, but there is a ‘double A variant’, which is increasing in the country’s economy. He said that the country has the highest unemployment in the last 50 years. This government attacked the unorganized sector and small businesses. The attack has been carried out by demonetisation and wrongly implementing GST.