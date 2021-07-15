Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar mehendi ceremony photo goes viral

New Delhi. TV show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Rahul Vaidya is in discussion about his marriage these days. He is soon going to tie the knot with his girlfriend and TV actress Disha Parmar. Both will take seven rounds on July 16. In such a situation, the fans are eagerly waiting for the marriage of both. Before marriage, pre-wedding functions have started at the couple’s house. It started with the function of Mehndi. Disha has applied Mehndi in her hands in the name of Rahul. Whose beauty has now come to the fore.

Dulhania was seen in pink sharara

Many pictures and videos of Disha and Rahul’s Mehndi Ceremony are going viral on social media. Disha is looking gorgeous as ever in the pictures. The glow of marriage can be clearly seen on his face. Disha selected very simple clothes for the Mehndi function. He was wearing a sharara of Rani Pink color and Light Blue color. There was mirror work on her outfit, which was making her look even more spectacular.

Rahul and Disha look excited

Disha and Rahul clicked pictures in front of the media after applying Mehndi. Rahul also appeared in kurta pajama matching Disha’s outfit. His look was also very cool. In the pictures you can see that both are looking very happy. Both are quite excited about their marriage.

The rules of Kovid will be taken care of

It is being said that Rahul and Disha have invited family and friends to the wedding. Only 50 people will attend their wedding. Both have also sent personal messages. In which it is written, ‘We want to make you a part of our special day and seek blessings from you. Will look forward to meeting you. Rahul had recently told that not many people have been called due to Kovid. Celebrities like Ali Goni, Toshi Sabri, Mika Singh and Vindu Dara Singh will perform in Rahul and Disha’s music. Let us tell you that Rahul Vaidya proposed Disha Parmar for marriage in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. After which Disha said yes only after coming to the show.