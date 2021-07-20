Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Return to Home after getting married | Disha Parmar reached her in-laws’ house after celebrating marriage, mother-in-law entered the house like this

New Delhi: The celebrations of the grand wedding of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are finally over and both have come to their homes. Disha Parmar Home Coming Ceremony took place at Rahul Vaidya’s house, whose video is becoming quite viral on social media.

Disha came home

Disha and Rahul tied the knot on July 16 (Dishul Wedding) but their marriage is still in limelight. Fans want to know every special thing related to the marriage of both and many videos are also going viral on social media. Meanwhile, a video of Disha’s home entry has surfaced, in which she is seen wearing a red palazzo suit and Rahul is seen having fun in a simple T-shirt.

Rahul had proposed

Let us tell you, in Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya proposed Disha Parmar for marriage on national television. On February 14, 2021, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Disha came to Bigg Boss house and said yes to Rahul’s proposal. Today both of them have become each other forever.

Who is Disha Parmar?

Disha Parmar is a TV actress. She started her career in 2012 with the show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha-Meetha Pyara-Pyaar’. She was in the role of Pankhuri Awasthi in the show. This show was a huge hit. She was 18 years old when she did this show. His pairing with Nakuul Mehta was very solid in the show. Along with this show, he also did commercials.

direction work

In 2014, Disha participated in the Box Cricket League. Apart from this, she was also seen giving guest appearances in many shows. In 2017, Disha played the lead role in GTV show ‘Woh Apna Sa’. In this, she was in the role of Jhanvi / Jiya. This show was also well liked. Disha has also been seen in music videos with Rahul. Both ‘Yaad Teri’ and Madhanya’s music videos were very much discussed. She had also reached ‘Bigg Boss 14’ as a guest to support Rahul.

