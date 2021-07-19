Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar bed time cozy photo viral found kissing in bed | Rahul Vaidya – Disha Parmar’s Koji Photo Viral, was seen kissing while lying on the bed

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Rahul Vaidya married actress Disha Parmar on Friday. The wedding videos of both of them dominated social media. The couple looked very cute in the wedding pictures. Two days ago, the reception of both of them also happened brilliantly. The couple, who tied the knot on July 16, shared their pictures on Instagram Story.

Rahul Vaidya – Disha’s Cozy Photo Viral

In this picture, both are seen lying on the bed in red nightsuits. Rahul is seen kissing on Disha’s cheek. Both seem to be sleeping. This photo is very cute and now it is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the picture, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are wearing customized matching red night suits. Where the initial letters of his name are written in the pocket in Rahul’s night suit. At the same time, DRV is written on Disha’s pocket, which is taken from her new name Disha Rahul Vaidya.

Proposed in the house of ‘Bigg Boss 14’

Let me tell you, Rahul Vaidya was the runner up of ‘Bigg Boss 14’. During the show itself, he proposed Disha Parmar. Disha also accepted his proposal by appearing in an episode of the show. Fans like the pair of both very much. Disha has been cheering Rahul up during Bigg Boss and during the journey of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

Appearing in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’

Rahul Vaidya is seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ these days. Many celebs from the TV industry had reached the wedding of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. His friends made in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ also reached the wedding. Rakhi Sawant, Ali Goni, Jasmine, Pavitra Punia, Sonali Phogat, Rashmi Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Ejaja Khan, Anushka Sen and Arshi Khan along with many others also attended.

