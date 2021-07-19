Rahul Vaidya Kisses Disha Parmar During Bed Time Cozy Moment

Mumbai. ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar have recently tied the knot. Photos and videos of the functions related to the marriage of both are being seen a lot on social media. The couple, who got married on Friday (July 16), have also shared a lot of pictures on their own social media. Disha has shared a romantic moment on Instagram Story.

Actually, Disha Parmar has given a glimpse of the cozy moments of both of them on her Instagram stories. In this, both are seen wearing customized matching red night suits. Rahul was seen kissing wife Disha on the cheek. During this, both were seen lying on the bed.

The night suits that Rahul and Disha are wearing have their names written on their pockets. The initial letters of his name ‘RKV’ are written on the pocket of Rahul’s night suit. At the same time, ‘DRV’ is written on Disha’s pocket. From this it seems that Disha has changed her name to Disha Parmar Vaidya. However, the name Disha Parmar is still visible on Disha’s Instagram profile.

‘Bigg Boss’ Disha accepted Rahul’s proposal

Significantly, the love story of Rahul and Disha flourished in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Rahul proposed Disha during the show itself. Rahul adopted a very cute way to propose Disha in this show. Rahul got down on his knees, took out the ring and turned to the camera and asked Disha for marriage. Disha accepted this proposal. Rahul was the runner up of the show. Rubina Dilaik was the winner. These days Rahul is seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. In the initial episodes, he was seen doing stunts in the show.

It is noteworthy that apart from many contestants of reality shows ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, other celebs had reached the wedding of Rahul and Disha. These included Rashmi Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Pavitra Punia, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Ali Goni, Jasmine, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sonali Phogat, Arshi Khan and Ejaz Khan.