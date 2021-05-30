Rahul Vaidya misses Disha Parmar in Cape Town; her reply will make you go ‘awww’

Rahul Vaidya misses Disha Parmar in Cape City; her reply will make you go ‘awww’





Rahul Vaidya is presently taking pictures for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based present Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape City with different contestants together with Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, and Divyanka Tripathi and others. It has been a couple of weeks and Rahul is already lacking his girlfriend Disha Parmar. Additionally Learn – Priyanka Chopra, Jasmin Bhasin, Aditya Narayan – 8 celebrities that had been trolled this week and why – view pics

The singer took to Instagram to share a throwback image of him kissing Disha on her cheeks. They had been seen twinning in black and Rahul did not go away any probability to profess his love for Disha in his put up. “Miss you,” he wrote alongside the image. To which, Disha instantly replied, “Me extra.” For sure, Disha’s reply to Rahul’s put up will make you go awww. Additionally Learn – Aly Music: Rahul Vaidya’s soulful voice and the heart-melting lyrics make it the proper ode to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s love story

Rahul is having a good time with different Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. He retains giving a glimpse of their actions on social media which grabs consideration from his followers. He just lately shared a life lesson that he has discovered from Rohit Shetty. Additionally Learn – Rahul Vaidya to lastly launch the track he made for Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in the Bigg Boss 14 home

“Aaj na Rohit Shetty sir ne mujhe bahut achi baat batayi jo mujhe lagta hai ki aap sab ke logon se share karni chahiye. Sir ne bataya ki you know bahut saare daan hote hain however jise sabse zyada punya, aur acha daan maana jaata hai woh hai anna daan Insaan ko aap paise supply karo Rs 1 crore, Rs 2 crore… kabhi mana nahi karega, aur chahiye, aur chahiye, aur chahiye. However agar aap kisi ko khana supply karte ho, woh ek roti khayega, do roti khayega lekin 25 roti khane ke baad bolega ab mera bas ho gaya (At the moment Rohit Sir instructed me one thing that I really feel like sharing with you all. Sir instructed me that donating meals is taken into account to be the very best type of charity. If you supply cash to somebody, they will hold wanting extra, even when you give Rs 1 crore or Rs 2 crore. But when you feed somebody, they will eat solely as a lot as they want),” Rahul shared in a video.

In the meantime, Disha just lately shared her mantra for feeling good in these gloomy instances, together with a few photos. Within the pictures, the actress regarded gorgeous in a yellow kurta. She saved her hair open and wears vibrant earrings.

Disha will quickly tie the knot with Rahul. The couple was clicked collectively as they bid adieu on the airport just lately. She additionally featured in the music video Madhanya alongside Rahul. She is understood for her roles in reveals equivalent to Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Woh Apna Sa.

