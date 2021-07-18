Rahul Vaidya narrated an anecdote about the first night, said- ‘People entered the room late at night’

New Delhi. ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame and famous singer Rahul Vaidya took seven rounds with his girlfriend Disha Parmar on July 16. Many beautiful pictures of the couple’s wedding went viral on social media. Many famous TV celebs also appeared in the wedding. At the same time, Rahul and Disha also had a lot of fun in the marriage. The couple is also seen spending time with their family on the next day of marriage.

Rahul Vaidya narrated the story of First Night in the party

After marriage, Rahul and Disha also did many more parties. In which his family members as well as his friends were seen having a lot of fun. During this, Rahul was seen climbing on the stage and talking about his first night. Rahul appeared on his first night, telling people who had attended a funny incident party. Hearing this, everyone was seen laughing loudly.

Mama and cousin entered the room at night

Rahul Vaidya told that at 3 o’clock in the night his maternal uncle and his cousin came to his room. He was in the room with his wife Disha Parmar. Then Disha asked Rahul that ‘Is there anyone else in the room?’ Rahul further told that ‘he does not know what happened on the night. But then the next morning his uncle came to his room at 8 o’clock and said that the jacket was left. Have to take it. Rahul told uncle in the party that uncle that jacket could have been taken even at 12 o’clock. Thank you for disturbing my sleep.’ Hearing this story of Rahul, all the people sitting there started laughing loudly.

Proposed in Bigg Boss house

Let us tell you that in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Rahul Vaidya proposed marriage to Disha Parmar in front of everyone. He had promised Disha that he would get married as soon as he came out of the house. Recently, Rahul had returned after finishing the shooting of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and soon after that both of them got married. Photos and videos of every function related to the couple’s wedding are becoming increasingly viral on social media. Which the fans are very fond of.

