Rahul Vaidya-Rashami Desai All Set To Sizzle Screen With Their On-Screen Chemistry Soon Details Inside





Mumbai: Right here’s excellent news for Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai followers. Bigg Boss 14 finalist and singer Rahul Vaidya’s new music video will function Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Rahul Vaidya Hints When Will The Present Air On TV

Rahul Vaidya took to social media sharing the large information with a pinch of suspense. He shared a set of images with Rashami Desai which appears to be stills from his upcoming music album. Within the photos, Rahul and Rashami are wearing all black. Whereas Rahul is carrying a black kurta, Rashami Desai appears gorgeous in a black Anarkali. Sharing the photographs, Rahul wrote, ”One thing stunning coming with the Uber stunning @imrashamidesai Tom on our reels!” Nevertheless, Rahul didn’t disclose the identify of the tune or its launch date. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rahul Vaidya Turns Vlogger To Present Followers What’s Taking place Behind The Digicam

Rashami Desai additionally shared the identical set of images on her Instagram deal with and requested her followers to attend until Monday for the suspense to recover from. ”Tomorrow is essential day. However Don’t neglect to reside this second. Hope you all will adore it,” she wrote.

This has absolutely raised the joy degree amongst followers who then took to the remark part of Rahul and Rashami’s publish expressing the identical. Whereas one of many followers wrote, ”Wow! kya aane wala h?”, one other social media person commented, ”Ohhh Rashu child and Rahul Incredible. Eagerly ready for…..” Even Rashmi Desai’s Bigg Boss co-contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga dropped coronary heart emojis.

At present, Rahul Vaidya is in Cape City and taking pictures for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Are you excited for Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai’s music video? Observe this area for extra updates about the identical.