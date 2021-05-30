Rahul Vaidya Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput Ahead of His First Death Anniversary, Says Sushant Bhai Amar Raho





Rahul Vaidya took to social media remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput simply days forward of his first dying anniversary. Rahul took to Twitter revealing that he misses Sushant Singh Rajput and that he actually wished to say this for a very long time. "Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha.. Sushant bhai Amar Raho! Miss you.. at all times #SushanthSinghRajput," the singer wrote and dropped a crimson coronary heart emoji.

Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered lifeless in his Mumbai condominium on June 14 final yr. His sudden demise left everybody together with his household and followers shocked. His final film Dil Bechara was launched a month after his dying. Additionally Learn – Rhea Chakraborty Shares ‘Rheality’ By Emotional Instagram Publish Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Anniversary

Not too long ago, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti introduced a month-long solitary retreat to mark his first dying anniversary. Sushant’s sister took to social media sharing his image and introduced the identical and wrote that one should rejoice Sushant’s dying anniversary together with his candy recollections. ”I’m going on a solitary retreat for the entire month of June within the mountains. I gained’t have entry to the web or cell companies there. Bhai’s one yr of passing on will probably be spent cherishing his candy recollections in silence. Although his bodily physique has left us nearly a yr again, the values he stood for nonetheless dwell on,” she wrote.

In the meantime, Rahul Vaidya is presently in Cape City and is taking pictures for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. He additionally launched his new single Aly which he devoted to his buddies and Bigg Boss co-contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.