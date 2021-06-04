Rahul Vaidya Reveals His First Khatron Ke Khiladi Stunt Was Darawana Yet Mazedaar





Cape City: Rahul Vaidya has turned vlogger to point out followers the behind-the-camera masti of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. Rahul, who earlier promised that he shall be sharing vlogs throughout his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey has now posted his second vlog. Additionally Learn – Rahul Vaidya Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput Forward of His First Demise Anniversary, Says ‘Sushant Bhai Amar Raho’

The vlog is from the day when the Indian celebrities reached Cape City for the stunt actuality present. Initially, contestants could be seen on the airport ready for his or her baggage however then Rahul takes us inside their day one in South Africa. He then reveals that the primary day in Cape City was off and contestants together with Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh went out purchasing. Rahul then takes his followers to the situation of their first stunt. Although he didn’t reveal what the primary stunt of the present was, it was clear that other than Rahul, Anushka Sen and Arjun Bijlani too carried out the identical stunt. Rahul known as his first stunt ”Darawana however mazedaar.” Whereas Arjun was ‘flying within the air’ after his efficiency, Nikki Tamboli added that, ”They did an incredible job, and weren’t scared.” Rahul then talked about that Anushka is ‘Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka’ and added that she ”killed it.” Additionally Learn – Rakhi Sawant Aka Mastani Lastly Finds Her Bajirao in Rahul Vaidya | See Right here

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot in Cape City with Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal as contestants. The present is being hosted by Rohit Shetty.