rahul #vaidya #wife #disha #parmar #pregnant #bade #acche #lagte #hain #actress #share #instagram #post

Disha Parmar wrote on the post on her Instagram

Disha Parmar has written a post on her Instagram. Disha Parmar made it clear through this post that the news of her becoming a mother is only a rumour. Disha has written that after today I will never go out wearing an oversize shirt. This post of mine is for those people who are excited to know this. Let me tell them that I am not pregnant.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Jodi

Disha has also shared a laughing emoji with this post. Let us tell you that after coming out of Bigg Boss 14, the news of marriage of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also started coming. Both of them got married on July 16 last year with pomp.

Disha Parmar proposes for marriage

Rahul Vaidya proposed Disha Parmar for marriage on Bigg Boss 14 at home itself. Rahul Vaidya also left the Bigg Boss 14 show to meet Disha Parmar and know her answer. Later he re-entered and won the hearts of the audience.

Disha and Rahul are not planning to become parents yet

After marriage, Disha and Rahul are busy with their work. Disha Parmar is in the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Rahul Vaidya’s focus is on the music video. Disha and Rahul are currently focusing on their careers.