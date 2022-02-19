Entertainment

rahul vaidya wife disha parmar pregnant bade acche lagte hain actress share instagram post.

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
rahul vaidya wife disha parmar pregnant bade acche lagte hain actress share instagram post.
Written by admin
rahul vaidya wife disha parmar pregnant bade acche lagte hain actress share instagram post.

rahul vaidya wife disha parmar pregnant bade acche lagte hain actress share instagram post.

Disha Parmar wrote on the post on her Instagram

Disha Parmar wrote on the post on her Instagram

Disha Parmar has written a post on her Instagram. Disha Parmar made it clear through this post that the news of her becoming a mother is only a rumour. Disha has written that after today I will never go out wearing an oversize shirt. This post of mine is for those people who are excited to know this. Let me tell them that I am not pregnant.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Jodi

Disha Parmar and Rahul Jodi

Disha has also shared a laughing emoji with this post. Let us tell you that after coming out of Bigg Boss 14, the news of marriage of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also started coming. Both of them got married on July 16 last year with pomp.

Disha Parmar proposes for marriage

Disha Parmar proposes for marriage

Rahul Vaidya proposed Disha Parmar for marriage on Bigg Boss 14 at home itself. Rahul Vaidya also left the Bigg Boss 14 show to meet Disha Parmar and know her answer. Later he re-entered and won the hearts of the audience.

Disha and Rahul are not planning to become parents yet

Disha and Rahul are not planning to become parents yet

After marriage, Disha and Rahul are busy with their work. Disha Parmar is in the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Rahul Vaidya’s focus is on the music video. Disha and Rahul are currently focusing on their careers.

#rahul #vaidya #wife #disha #parmar #pregnant #bade #acche #lagte #hain #actress #share #instagram #post

READ Also  Amazon prime best seller trailer Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa and Gauhar Khan. Amazon Original Series Bestseller Trailer Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan, Shruti Haasan
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment