Rahul Vohra’s wife Jyoti Tiwari blames medical negligence for his demise





In style YouTuber and actor Rahul Vohra lately handed away as a consequence of COVID-19 problems. Whereas this information has despatched shockwaves amongst his followers, wife Jyoti Tiwari has blamed the medical negligence of the hospital authorities, which led to this unlucky incident. Sharing a notice, she wrote, “Rahul bahaut saare sapne adhoore chord kar chale gaye. Unhe business mai acha kaam karna tha khud ko sabit karna tha par wo sab kuch adhoora reh jayega ab. Is hatya ka zimmedar vo log hain jinhone mere Rahul ko tadapta hua dekha apni ankhon ke samne. Hume unki jhooti replace dete rahe.”

She added, “Mai akeli nahi hun jo is scenario se guzar rahi hun aisi hazaaron Jyoti hain jinke liye Rahul ko poor healthcare system ne cheen liya. Pata nahi aise log kisi ko marta hua chordkar kaise chain ki nind sote hain. #justiceforrahulvohra. I would like you all to struggle towards this. Mere Rahul ke liye nahi apne Rahul apni Jyoti ke liye.’

The English translation of her notice reads,”Rahul left behind a number of unfulfilled goals. He wished to do good work, show his price within the business however it’s all unfulfilled now. The individuals who watched him undergo are accountable for his demise. They continued giving us false updates. I am not the one one who’s going by way of this case, there are literally thousands of Jyoti on the market who’ve misplaced their Rahul as a consequence of poor healthcare system. Do not know the way such individuals can sleep peacefully leaving somebody to die. #justiceforirahulvohra I would like you all to struggle towards this Not for my Rahul, however for your Rahul, your Jyoti.”

The actor had examined constructive and was present process a medical remedy in a Delhi hospital. In style TV actress Kishwer Service provider additionally mourned his demise.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



