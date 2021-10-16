Rahul’s target on G-23, said – people want the party to fight their battle, not among themselves

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the disgruntled G-23 leaders of the Congress, saying that people want the Congress to rise up, fight for their officers. Earlier, in the Congress Working Committee meeting, Sonia Gandhi has also shown a strong attitude against these leaders.

In the Congress Working Committee meeting, Rahul Gandhi has openly attacked the G-23 active in the party. Rahul Gandhi has said that people want Congress to fight for their rights and not fight amongst themselves.

According to PTI, Rahul Gandhi says that the people of the country want Congress to rise up and fight for its rights and save democracy, not fight amongst each other. This statement of Rahul is being seen about those rebel groups of Congress, which include big Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi made this remark in the Congress Working Committee meeting. A source said that Rahul Gandhi said that it does not matter who is in which position, but people want the Congress to unite and fight for the rights of the deprived sections, to save democracy and the Constitution.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says people of country want party to get up and fight for their rights and save democracy and not fight among themselves — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2021

In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi also narrated the story of Charanjit Singh Channi being made the Chief Minister of Punjab. He said that when the Congress President informed Channi about this over the phone, he became emotional. Later Channi got emotional in the CWC meeting and said that only Congress and Gandhi family can give such a big responsibility to a person belonging to Scheduled Caste community.

Even in the Working Committee meeting on Saturday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who has remained silent on G-23 till now, gave clear and strong messages. Sonia Gandhi clearly told the disgruntled leaders that she is the full-time president of the party. Gandhi said, ‘There is no need to resort to the media to talk to me in Mann Ki Baat’. He said that there should be a revival of the party, but for this discipline and self-control are necessary.

Earlier in a TV program, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said that there is a lack of communication amongst the party. Because of this, there is a problem in the party. He said that since 2019 there has been no conversation with his top leadership. This is a very bad situation.

Let us inform that the G-23 group has also collectively written a letter to Sonia Gandhi. Kapil Sibal was the leader in this. The names of many senior leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari were among those who signed the letter. Sibal had then said that the 23 leaders who have written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi should not be seen as rebels but as protectors of Congress’s legacy. The letter may have the signatures of 23 leaders, but there are many people in the party who agree with his words.