Rahul’s taunt on China-Bhutan agreement, said – Modi government’s foreign policy is to lose friends

Sharing a news related to the agreement reached between Bhutan and China, he tweeted – Foreign Policy of the Government of India: How to lose friends and not impress anyone.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi targeted the central government over the agreement reached to resolve the border dispute between Bhutan and China. He alleged that losing friends is the foreign policy of this government. Sharing a news related to the agreement made between Bhutan and China, he tweeted – Foreign policy of the Government of India. How to lose friends and not impress anyone.

Rahul said that the Modi government has also been saying about Chinese infiltration that neither anyone came there nor did anyone go. But still talks are being held with China continuously. He says that the government is constantly creating a situation of confusion regarding China. People should know what is the real situation on LAC. People have the right to know from the government how many areas China infiltrated in Ladakh.

Bhutan on Thursday announced that it has agreed to settle the long-pending border dispute with China. The Foreign Ministry of Bhutan said that the MoU related to the three-phase blueprint will give impetus to the border talks. It is expected that this blueprint will be implemented in good spirit, understanding and inclusive spirit, it said. This will bring the boundary talks to a successful conclusion acceptable to both sides.

India said on this development that it has taken cognizance of it. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Bhutan and China in this regard. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on this that we have taken cognizance of the agreement between Bhutan and China. We have got this information. He had said that you are aware that Bhutan and China are having border talks with each other since 1984 and in the same way India is also having border talks with China.

It is worth noting that four years ago there was a standoff between India and China in the Doklam region for 73 days. Then China tried to expand the road in this area. Bhutan had said that the territory belonged to it and at that time India supported Bhutan’s claim.