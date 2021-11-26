Rai-Corona’s redesign is dangerous in some respects: Rai

Recently, about the new form of corona found in three countries of South Africa, Dr. Sanjay Rai of AIIMS Community Medicine Department says that so far this new form of virus (B.1.1. do not know anything.

However, there is a possibility that it could penetrate people’s existing immune systems. He has told in a conversation with the public that if it is in the vaccinated then it will not be that dangerous but if it happens in people who have been infected with corona and have developed immunity then it can prove to be dangerous. He said that now there is a need to keep a constant watch on this and vigilance should be kept on the part of the government. But the public need not panic on this.

He also said that in the cases that are increasing across the world, it has been seen in the Delta that cases are definitely coming fast. But he’s not getting dangerous. Similarly, 90 percent of the people in Delhi have become resistant to corona. This is the reason that even after all the relaxations, cases have not increased here yet.

Growing concern over Corona, Kejriwal called a meeting

The new form of Corona in South African countries has increased the concern of Delhi including the country. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that his government has called a meeting on Monday in view of the threat of a new form of Kovid-19 from African countries.

In the meeting, steps to be taken to avoid and deal with the new form of corona infection will be discussed. Officials of the concerned department including Delhi Disaster Management Authority will attend the meeting. After discovering the new pattern, the central government on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct strict screening of all international travelers arriving from or passing through these countries from South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana. A new form of Kovid-19 has been reported in these countries.