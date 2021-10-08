Raid on Ajit Pawar

Highlights Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s problems increased

Income tax department raids Ajit Pawar’s companies

Raids have started in many places in Maharashtra

Raid on Ajit Pawar’s sisters

Mumbai

The Income Tax Department is currently conducting raids on companies associated with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar himself has accepted this point.

“Yes, the income tax department has raided companies related to me,” he said. The income tax department has the right to raid anyone. When they have doubts, they make such impressions.

What did Ajit Pawar say?

The Income Tax Department has the power to make raids on any suspect. Companies related to me have also been raided. I pay regular taxes. How to manage finances even when you are finance minister. I understand that too. There is no hidden tax, but how it is paid. I am fully aware of this too. Companies related to me have also paid taxes from time to time. Despite this, the raid is being carried out out of a sense of political hatred.

Why did you raid my sister’s company?

Ajit Pawar said that raids were carried out on companies related to him, I do not want to say anything about it. I am also a citizen but I am saddened by one thing that my sisters got married 35 to 40 years ago. Who are engaged in their worldly life. They have also been painted red.

Pawar has one sister in Kolhapur and two in Pune. I don’t understand why. His sons and daughters are also married. If Ajit Pawar has been raided for being a relative. Therefore, the people of Maharashtra should see at what level these institutions are being misused.

Low level politics

Ajit Pawar said, “My companies were raided, I don’t regret it.” But why were my relatives raided? It is not appropriate to make this raid without any connection with them. I have never seen such low level politics. Government comes and goes but here people are everything. People always make the right decisions. During the last election, a notice was sent to Sharad Pawar even though he had no connection with the bank. Everyone saw the political turmoil of that time.

What happened

The companies raided by the Income Tax Department are all sugar mills. Which are related to Ajit Pawar or people close to him. It has come to light that the Income Tax Department has started raids on the house of the director of the sugar factory.

The raids are on Daund Sugars in Pune district, Ambalika Sugars in Ahmednagar, Jarandeshwar Sugar Factory in Satara district and Pushpadneteshwar Sugars in Nandurbar.