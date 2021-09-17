Raid on Anil Deshmukh’s house

Highlights Important revelations against Anil Deshmukh in ED’s chargesheet

Anil Deshmukh often talked to Sachin Waje

Deshmukh had ordered Tendulkar to pay the recovery amount.

Deshmukh’s PA Kundan Shinde was given the amount twice by Sachin Waje

Vijay Singh / Rebecca Somerwell, Mumbai

In a special PMLA court, the Directorate of Enforcement has made an important revelation in the file chargesheet in the Anil Deshmukh case. According to the chargesheet, Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Waje to pay Rs 4.6 crore to his personal assistant Kundan Shinde. The money was donated by Sachin Waje in 16 bags outside the Sahyadri Guest House and Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet.

Collected money from the dance bar

Sachin Waje had illegally collected the amount from the dance bar owners on Deshmukh’s suggestion. The ED has named Waje and Deshmukh as accused in the chargesheet. Deshmukh’s Nagpur-based trust which runs an educational institution.

Besides, his family owned company which owns several hundred crores of land. The ED has filed chargesheets against Deshmukh’s private secretary and government officials (additional collectors) Sanjeev Palande and PA Shinde.

An investigation is underway against Deshmukh

The ED is making steady progress in the investigation against Deshmukh and his family. The ED will file a supplementary chargesheet once the investigation is complete. Despite repeated summons, Deshmukh does not appear before the ED. A lookout notice has also been issued against him. So that they cannot flee the country.

When the ED raided Deshmukh’s house, they also took Deshmukh’s statement. According to him, Deshmukh said he had resigned for moral reasons. This is because the Mumbai High Court had directed the CBI to register an FIR.

Deshmukh asked for Rs 2 crore

The chargesheet also states that Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore from Waje to hire him. Because many MVA leaders were upset that 15-year-old suspended officers were being reinstated. Later, Deshmukh hired Waje to collect Rs 100 crore a week. Deshmukh had made the demand to DCP Raju Bhujbal and ACP Sanjay Patil at their official residence. Waze used to keep the weekly money in his car.

According to the chargesheet, in January 2021, Deshmukh phoned Waje and asked him to hand over to Kundan Shinde whatever money he had collected so far. The two then met outside the Sahyadri guest house. Where Waje gave Kundan five bags containing Rs 1.6 crore. At that time, Shinde was in Deshmukh’s white Mercedes car.

Shinde entered Deshmukh’s government vehicle

In February, Deshmukh again called Sachin Waje and asked him to hand over the amount collected so far to Kundan Shinde. Shinde then called Waje and the two met at a signal near the Raj Bhavan. At that time, Shinde had come in Deshmukh’s government vehicle. Waja then handed him 11 bags worth Rs 3 crore. I used to call Deshmukh Waje often.

It is learned from the chargesheet that Anil Deshmukh took Rs 4.70 crore when he was the Home Minister. Used by Deshmukh’s son Hrishikesh Deshmukh. He had sent part of the money to a Delhi-based company. This amount was later sent as a donation to Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan Trust. The trust runs the Deshmukh family.