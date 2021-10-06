Raid on Assistant Director Sanjay Kumar Bhand

In Bihar, the process of cracking down on illegal excavations and sand mafias is ongoing. Meanwhile, a team from the Economic Crimes Unit (EOU) on Wednesday raided the place of suspended Assistant Director of Mines Sanjay Kumar. He has been charged with disproportionate assets. After getting permission from the court, raids were carried out on Wednesday and the illegal assets of Karondi, including flats and shops, were uncovered from him.The case came to light after the Economic Crimes Unit (EOU) raided Sanjay Kumar’s place. Accordingly, the Assistant Director of the Department of Mines has acquired illicit assets by abusing his position during his tenure. According to information received, they have 3 BHK and 1 BHK flats in Noida. The shop is also found in Khaitan Market in Patna.

The assistant director of the mining department got a lot of goods

According to the EOU, Sanjay Kumar and his wife have about 16 savings accounts and one current account in different banks. In which about 1 crore 58 lakh 85 thousand 570 rupees have been received. In addition, they have invested over Rs 66 lakh in various savings schemes. The assets he owns are about 51 percent more than his actual income.

Raided two places

The EOU team said the raids were carried out at two places belonging to Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday. From where many important documents related to illegal assets have been seized. Action is being taken to seal the found bank accounts. With this, a round of further investigation of the whole case is underway. Earlier, the Economic Crimes Unit had registered a case of disproportionate assets against Sanjay Kumar.