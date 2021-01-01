Raid on Nia in Vizinjam arms case

The NIA on Saturday raided seven locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and smuggled arms, ammunition and narcotics from Iran and Pakistan to Sri Lanka. The raids were carried out in Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district of Kerala, an NIA official said. In April, six Sri Lankan nationals were charged in Trivandrum under sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code.

These Sri Lankan nationals were intercepted by the Coast Guard on March 18 this year at Minicoy in Lakshadweep while patrolling the Winzim coast of the Arabian Sea. 300 kg of heroin, five AK-47 rifles and one thousand cartridges were seized from them. The case was re-registered by the NIA in May and two accused, Suresh and Soundarajan, were arrested on August 2 during the investigation.



Books related to LTTE confiscated

Seven digital devices, including books, mobile phones, SIM cards and tablets banned by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) have been seized, an NIA official said. The case is under investigation. The accused and the suspect were involved in smuggling arms, ammunition and narcotics from Iran and Pakistan to Sri Lanka, the official said.

The cost of these drugs is Rs 3,000 crore

The Coast Guard seized about 300 kg of narcotics, five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 live cartridges worth Rs 3,000 crore from a Sri Lankan boat. This was the second major anti-drug operation by the Coast Guard in a fortnight on the West Coast. Earlier, on March 5, the Coast Guard intercepted a Sri Lankan ship carrying crew members from Minicoy.

About 1.6 tonnes of drugs were seized in one year

In a similar operation in November last year, the Coast Guard seized a Sri Lankan boat near Kanyakumari. Among them, 120 kg of narcotics and five weapons worth about Rs 1,000 crore were seized. The Coastal Patrol Agency has seized 1.6 tonnes of narcotics worth about Rs 4,900 crore in the last one year.

