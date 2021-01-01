Raid on Nia in Vizinjam arms case
The NIA on Saturday raided seven locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and smuggled arms, ammunition and narcotics from Iran and Pakistan to Sri Lanka. The raids were carried out in Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district of Kerala, an NIA official said. In April, six Sri Lankan nationals were charged in Trivandrum under sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code.
Books related to LTTE confiscated
Seven digital devices, including books, mobile phones, SIM cards and tablets banned by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) have been seized, an NIA official said. The case is under investigation. The accused and the suspect were involved in smuggling arms, ammunition and narcotics from Iran and Pakistan to Sri Lanka, the official said.
The cost of these drugs is Rs 3,000 crore
The Coast Guard seized about 300 kg of narcotics, five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 live cartridges worth Rs 3,000 crore from a Sri Lankan boat. This was the second major anti-drug operation by the Coast Guard in a fortnight on the West Coast. Earlier, on March 5, the Coast Guard intercepted a Sri Lankan ship carrying crew members from Minicoy.
About 1.6 tonnes of drugs were seized in one year
In a similar operation in November last year, the Coast Guard seized a Sri Lankan boat near Kanyakumari. Among them, 120 kg of narcotics and five weapons worth about Rs 1,000 crore were seized. The Coastal Patrol Agency has seized 1.6 tonnes of narcotics worth about Rs 4,900 crore in the last one year.
#Raid #Nia #Vizinjam #arms #case
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.