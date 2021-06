Raid Shadow Legends Tier Lists For June 2021



Raid Shadow Legends Tier Lists: What Is Raid Shadow Legends Tier? How Many Tiers Are In Raid Shadow Legends Recreation?

Raid Present Legends is Roleplaying, fantasy theme sport. Gamers take the function of an historic Telerian whose mission is to defeat the Darkish Lord. This sounds extra like a conflict sport, the place one can have single-player, multiplayer video games, together with clan video games. Rising the Tier is the foremost achievement in Raid Present Legends.

Tier will increase as the sport proceeds and gamers seize all of the stuff, and unlock new ranges. These Tiers are ranked from Tier S to Tier F, gamers will get these tiers relying upon their efficiency.

Right here on this article, we’re offering you with the Finest Tiers record. However earlier than we start with the Raid: Shadow Legends tier record, we have to perceive how precisely the champions are categorized. There are 4 major issues to contemplate. They’re,

1. Faction

There are 13 factions in Raid: Shadow Legends,

Banner Lords (BL) Excessive Elves (HE) The Sacred Order (SO) Barbarians (BA) Ogryn Tribes (OT) Lizardmen (L) Skinwalkers (SW) Orcs (O) Demonspawn (DS) Undead Hordes (UH) Darkish Elves (DE) Knight Revenant (KR) Dwarves (DW)

2. Rarity

There are 5 rarities,

Legendary Epic Uncommon Unusual Frequent

3. Position

There are 4 roles to play on this sport,

Assault (Att) Protection (Def) HP Assist (Sup)

4. Affinity

There are 4 affinities which provide distinctive benefits and drawbacks.

Power (Str) – Robust in the direction of Magic and weak for Spirit. Spirit (Sp) – Robust in the direction of Power and weak for Magic. Magic (M) – Robust in the direction of Spirit and weak for Power. Void (V) – No correct knowledge out there.

Completely different Tiers in Raid Shadow Legends

A correct record of All Tiers in Raid Shadow Legends is mentioned under,

S-Tier: Characters with this tier are able to clearing the troublesome ranges with ease. Strongest clans have gamers from this tier solely. In case you come throughout the S-Tier for certain he’s a legendary participant.

A-Tier: The characters with this tier should not as overpowered because the S-Tier gamers, however they’re positively just some steps behind them. In case you come throughout an A-Tier you may deal with them equally as S-Tier gamers.

B-Tier: B-Tier characters are simply because the letter B suggests they’re Higher, and are nearly above common when in comparison with many different low rating tiers. There are such a lot of champions with B-Tier within the sport. You need to use these characters to succeed in the superior tier characters for certain!

C-Tier: These characters are simply common. If you wish to grasp the degrees these can be useful! It’s not unfortunate to have them on board, you too can be a part of them in your clan as supporting gamers as a result of their abilities are nearly as that of B-Tier gamers.

D-Tier: Nicely you may put this tier as under common one. If you’d like these folks on board, it’s certain that they need to be educated sufficient to sharpen their abilities and enhance their efficiency.

F-Tier: To place it merely these are the characters that one ought to keep away from. F-Tier are thought of to be the weakest tiers of all..!

Raid: Shadow Legends All Tier Record – Champions

This Tier Record Consists of All of the Champions until Might ninth, 2021, grouped underneath 5 rarities, we did this to make it straightforward so that you can browse.

1. Raid Shadow Legends Tier Record – Legendary Champions

Tier-S Legendary Champions

Arbiter | Excessive Elves and in addition Assist & Void

Dangerous el Kazar | Undead Hordes and in addition Assist & Pressure

Huge ‘Un | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assault & Magic

Dracomorph | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Magic

Duchess Lilitu | Demonspawn and in addition Assist & Spirit

Krisk the Ageless | Lizardmen and in addition Protection & Void

Lydia the Deathsiren | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Void

Lyssandra | Excessive Elves and in addition Assist & Spirit

Ma’Shalled | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Spirit

Martyr | Sacred Order and in addition Protection & Spirit

Nethril | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Spirit

Raglin | Banner Lords and in addition Assist & Void

Siphi the Misplaced Bride | Undead Hordes and in addition Assist & Void

Turvold | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Void

Urost the Soulcage | Demonspawn and in addition Well being & Void

Ursuga Warcaller | Barbarians and in addition Well being & Void

Valkyrie | Barbarians and in addition Protection & Spirit

Venus | Sacred Order and in addition Assist & Void

Warlord | Orcs and in addition Assist & Void

Zavia | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Tier-A Legendary Champions

Abbess | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Pressure

Altan | Barbarians and in addition Protection & Magic

Angar | Orcs and in addition Well being & Void

Belanor | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Void

Blind Seer | Darkish Elves and in addition Assist & Void

Bloodgorged | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Pressure

Brakus the Shifter | Skinwalkers and in addition Assault & Pressure

Candraphon | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Pressure

Cillian the Fortunate | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Magic

Cruetraxa | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Void

Cupidus | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Spirit

Foli | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Magic

Fu – Shan | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Pressure

Ghostborn | Darkish Elves and in addition Assist & Spirit

Gurgoh the Augur | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assault & Void

Harvest Jack | Undead Hordes and in addition Well being & Spirit

Inithwe Bloodtwin | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Void

Khoronar | Skinwalkers and in addition Well being & Void

Lanakis the Chosen | Darkish Elves and in addition Assist & Magic

Longbeard | Skinwalkers and in addition Assault & Magic

Maulie Tankard | Dwarves and in addition Assist & Spirit

Minaya | Banner Lords and in addition Assist & Pressure

Prince Kymar | Demonspawn and in addition Assist & Magic

Rae | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Magic

Rhazin Scarhide | Lizardmen and in addition Protection & Pressure

Robar | Orcs and in addition Assault & Pressure

Roshcard the Tower | Sacred Order and in addition Well being & Magic

Rotos the Misplaced Groom | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Magic

Royal Huntsman | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Saito | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Magic

Scyl of the Drakes | Barbarians and in addition Protection & Magic

Septimus | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Spirit

Sethallia | Banner Lords and in addition Assist & Magic

Shamrock | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assist & Spirit

Sir Nicholas | Sacred Order and in addition Well being & Void

Skartorsis | Undead Hordes and in addition Assist & Pressure

Soulless | Knight Revenant and in addition Protection & Void

Suzerain Katonn | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Spirit

Tomb Lord | Knight Revenant and in addition Assist & Spirit

Tormin the Chilly | Dwarves and in addition Protection & Void

Tyrant Ixlimor | Demonspawn and in addition Well being & Magic

Visix the Unbowed | Darkish Elves and in addition Protection & Void

Struggle Mom | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assault & Magic

Tier-B Legendary Champions

Astralith | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Baron | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Void

Basileus Roanas | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Black Knight | Banner Lords and in addition Well being & Pressure

Bystophus | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Pressure

Crypt -King Graal | Undead Hordes and in addition Assist & Magic

Drexthar BloodTwin | Demonspawn and in addition Protection & Pressure

Drokgul the Gaunt | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assist & Spirit

Elder Skarg | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Pressure

Elegaius | Undead Hordes and in addition Assist & Magic

Elenaril | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Magic

Errol | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Pressure

Grohak the Bloodied | Orcs and in addition Assault & Magic

Hakkorhn Smashlord | Skinwalkers and in addition Well being & Magic

Hegemon | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Void

Ignatius | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Protection & Magic

Ithos | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Void

Kantra the Cyclone | Barbarians and in addition Protection & Pressure

Kreela Witch – Arm | Orcs and in addition Assist & Magic

Little Miss Annie | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Void

Lord Champfort | Banner Lords and in addition Well being & Magic

Lord Shazar | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Spirit

Lugan the Steadfast | Banner Lords and in addition Well being & Spirit

Mortu-Macaab | Demonspawn and in addition Well being & Spirit

Mountain King | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Narma the Returned | Knight Revenant and in addition Assist & Magic

Norog | Skinwalkers and in addition Protection & Magic

Queen Eva | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Richtoff the Daring | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Spirit

Shirimani | Excessive Elves and in addition Assist & Pressure

Teela Goremane | Orcs and in addition Assist & Magic

Thea the Tomb Angel | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Pressure

Tundra Gilt Mallet | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Magic

Vergumkaar | Lizardmen and in addition Assist & Spirit

Vizier Ovelis | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Warchief | Skinwalkers and in addition Protection & Pressure

Wurlim Frostking | Knight Revenant and in addition Protection & Void

Yannica | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Tier-C Legendary Champions

Gurptuk Moss-Beard | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assist & Pressure

Cranium Lord Var-Gall | Lizardmen and in addition Protection & Pressure

2. Raid Shadow Legends Tier Record – Epic Champions

Tier-S Epic Champions

Archmage Hellmut | Banner Lords and in addition Assist & Magic

Madame Serris | Darkish Elves and in addition Assist & Void

Miscreated Monster | Knight Revenant and in addition Well being & Magic

Peydma | Demonspawn and in addition Protection & Void

Sinesha | Knight Revenant and in addition Assist & Pressure

Stag Knight | Banner Lords and in addition Assist & Spirit

Tayrel | Excessive Elves and in addition Protection & Magic

Tier-A Epic Champions

Alure | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Magic

Aothar | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Pressure

Basher | Skinwalkers and in addition Assault & Void

Battlesage | Excessive Elves and in addition Assist & Void

Cagebreaker | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assault & Spirit

Doom Priest | Knight Revenant and in addition Assist & Pressure

Exemplar | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Void

Ghrush the Mangler | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Protection & Spirit

Golden Reaper | Knight Revenant and in addition Assist & Void

Gorgorab | Undead Hordes and in addition Assist & Magic

Excessive Khatun | Barbarians and in addition Assist & Spirit

Infernal Baroness | Demonspawn and in addition Protection & Pressure

Juliana | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Magic

Lightsworn | Sacred Order and in addition Protection & Void

Lua | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Void

Luria | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Maneater | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Well being & Void

Nazana | Demonspawn and in addition Well being & Pressure

Oathbound | Banner Lords and in addition Protection & Pressure

Rearguard Sergeant | Dwarves and in addition Protection & Pressure

Reinbeast | Skinwalkers and in addition Protection & Pressure

Romero | Sacred Order and in addition Protection & Pressure

Royal Guard | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Magic

Seeker | Undead Hordes and in addition Protection & Magic

Sepulcher Sentinel | Knight Revenant and in addition Protection & Pressure

Skullcrown | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Void

Skullcrusher | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Protection & Pressure

Steelskull | Skinwalkers and in addition Assist & Spirit

Thenasil | Excessive Elves and in addition Assist & Pressure

Tuhak the Wanderer | Orcs and in addition Assault & Void

Vergis | Excessive Elves and in addition Protection & Spirit

Vrask | Orcs and in addition Well being & Spirit

Warden | Darkish Elves and in addition Protection & Spirit

Zargala | Orcs and in addition Assault & Pressure

Tier-B Epic Champions

Atur | Barbarians and in addition Well being & Magic

Baerdal Fellhammer | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Void

Bloodfeather | Orcs and in addition Assault & Pressure

Captain Temila | Darkish Elves and in addition Well being & Magic

Cardinal | Sacred Order and in addition Assist & Void

Crimson Helm | Darkish Elves and in addition Protection & Spirit

Crypt Witch | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Magic

Darkish Athel | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Magic

Darkish Elhain | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Magic

Defiled Sinner | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Pressure

Delver | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Erinyes | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Pressure

Excruciator | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Magic

Fang Cleric | Darkish Elves and in addition Assist & Spirit

Fayne | Skinwalkers and in addition Assault & Spirit

Fenax | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Spirit

Galkut | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assault & Spirit

Grimskin | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Protection & Magic

Grizzled Jarl | Dwarves and in addition Protection & Magic

Hellgazer | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Spirit

Hope | Sacred Order and in addition Well being & Magic

Hordin | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Magic

Husk | Undead Hordes and in addition Well being & Pressure

Jarang | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Magic

Jareg | Lizardmen and in addition Well being & Magic

Jinglehunter | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Jizoh | Lizardmen and in addition Protection & Spirit

Kaiden | Darkish Elves and in addition Protection & Magic

Kallia | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Pressure

Karam | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Pressure

Girl Etessa | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Pressure

Lich | Undead Hordes and in addition Protection & Pressure

Luthiea | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Marksman | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Mausoleum Mage | Undead Hordes and in addition Assist & Pressure

Mistress of Hymns | Sacred Order and in addition Assist & Spirit

Necrohunter | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Magic

Psylar | Darkish Elves and in addition Assist & Void

Relickeeper | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Pressure

Rian the Conjurer | Darkish Elves and in addition Assist & Pressure

Rock Breaker | Dwarves and in addition Protection & Spirit

Rowan | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Void

Sandlashed Survivor | Orcs and in addition Protection & Spirit

Seer | Orcs and in addition Assist & Void

Seneschal | Banner Lords and in addition Protection & Pressure

Shatterbones | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assault & Pressure

Sikara | Barbarians and in addition Assist & Magic

Skytouched Shaman | Barbarians and in addition Assist & Void

Souldrinker | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Pressure

Spider | Darkish Elves and in addition Assist & Pressure

Tainix Hateflower | Demonspawn and in addition Assist & Pressure

Teshada | Barbarians and in addition Protection & Pressure

Towering Titan | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Well being & Void

Final Galek | Orcs and in addition Assault & Magic

Umbral Enchantress | Demonspawn and in addition Protection & Void

Ursine Ironhide | Skinwalkers and in addition Protection & Pressure

Warcaster | Banner Lords and in addition Assist & Void

Whisper | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Void

Zelotah | Undead Hordes and in addition Assist & Spirit

Tier-C Epic Champions

Adriel | Sacred Order and in addition Assist & Magic

Aina | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Magic

Akoth the Seared | Demonspawn and in addition Protection & Magic

Alika | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Pressure

Azure | Banner Lords and in addition Well being & Void

Baroth the Bloodsoaked | Barbarians and in addition Well being & Pressure

Basilisk | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Pressure

Bergoth the Malformed | Knight Revenant and in addition Well being & Spirit

Bonekeeper | Orcs and in addition Assault & Pressure

Broadmaw | Lizardmen and in addition Assist & Void

Canoness | Sacred Order and in addition Protection & Magic

Catacomb Councilor | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Magic

Corpse Collector | Undead Hordes and in addition Assist & Pressure

Deathless | Knight Revenant and in addition Protection & Spirit

Faceless | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Void

Flesh-Tearer | Skinwalkers and in addition Assist & Magic

Frostbringer | Sacred Order and in addition Assist & Magic

Gala Longbraids | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Void

Hexia | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Pressure

Knight-Errant | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Spirit

Kytis | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Spirit

Lordly Legionary | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Magic

Masked Fearmonger | Banner Lords and in addition SA

Occult Brawler | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Well being & Spirit

Pitiless One | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Magic

Shaman | Orcs and in addition Assist & Pressure

Snorting Thug | Skinwalkers and in addition Well being & Pressure

Tallia | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Magic

Torturehelm | Orcs and in addition Well being & Pressure

Ursine Icecrusher | Skinwalkers and in addition Protection & Pressure

Valla | Barbarians and in addition Protection & Spirit

Yaga the Insatiable | Skinwalkers and in addition Assault & Pressure

Tier-F Epic Champions

Bushi | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Spirit

Drake | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Spirit

Jotun | Barbarians and in addition Well being & Magic

Maeve | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Pressure

Missionary | Sacred Order and in addition Well being & Pressure

Ripper | Skinwalkers and in addition Assault & Pressure

Suwai Firstborn | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Void

Taurus | Skinwalkers and in addition Assault & Magic

Terrorbeast | Orcs and in addition Well being & Spirit

Woad-Painted | Barbarians and in addition Well being & Spirit

3. Raid Shadow Legends Tier Record – Uncommon Champions

Tier-S Uncommon Champions

Apothecary | Excessive Elves and in addition Assist & Magic

Athel | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Magic

Coldheart | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Void |Raid Shadow Legends Talent Mastery Equip Information

Tier-A Uncommon Champions

Bellower | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assist & Void

Diabolist | Demonspawn and in addition Assist & Magic

Dilgol | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Void

Doomscreech | Undead Hordes and in addition Well being & Void

Elhain | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Magic

Fellhound | Demonspawn and in addition Protection & Void

Grappler | Skinwalkers and in addition Protection & Spirit

Kael | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Magic

Ache Keeper | Darkish Elves and in addition Well being & Void

Reliquary Tender | Excessive Elves and in addition Assist & Void

Seducer | Undead Hordes and in addition Protection & Void

Soulbond Bowyer | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Spirit

Spirithost | Darkish Elves and in addition Assist & Spirit

Warmaiden | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Pressure

Tier-B Uncommon Champions

Bogwalker | Lizardmen and in addition Protection & Pressure

Bone Knight | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Spirit

Chevalier | Banner Lords and in addition Protection & Void

Coffin Smasher | Knight Revenant and in addition Well being & Magic

Conqueror | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Spirit

Executioner | Knight Revenant and in addition Protection & Magic

Fleshmonger | Skinwalkers and in addition Assault & Magic

Furystoker | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assist & Spirit

Galek | Orcs and in addition Assault & Magic

Gator | Lizardmen and in addition Assist & Magic

Graybeard | Skinwalkers and in addition Protection & Magic

Guardian | Knight Revenant and in addition Well being & Spirit

Haruspex | Lizardmen and in addition Assist & Void

Heiress | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Hexweaver | Darkish Elves and in addition Assist & Spirit

Marked | Barbarians and in addition Assist & Magic

Marquis | Demonspawn and in addition Protection & Void

Metalshaper | Lizardmen and in addition Assist & Spirit

Mom Superior | Sacred Order and in addition Assist & Spirit

Penitent | Sacred Order and in addition Protection & Spirit

Runic Warder | Dwarves and in addition Well being & Magic

Skirmisher | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Void

Templar | Sacred Order and in addition Protection & Spirit

Theurgist | Knight Revenant and in addition Assist & Magic

Veteran | Orcs and in addition Protection & Void

Warpriest | Sacred Order and in addition Assist & Spirit

Tier-C Uncommon Champions

Adjudicator | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Magic

Amarantine Skeleton | Undead Hordes and in addition Protection & Void

Anointed | Barbarians and in addition Assist & Pressure

Arcanist | Knight Revenant and in addition Assist & Pressure

Avenger | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Magic

Avir the Alchemage | Dwarves and in addition Assist & Magic

Banshee | Undead Hordes and in addition Assist & Magic

Berserker | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Spirit

Bloodbraid | Barbarians and in addition Well being & Spirit

Bloodpainter | Skinwalkers and in addition Assault & Pressure

Bulwark | Dwarves and in addition Protection & Void

Channeler | Skinwalkers and in addition Assist & Spirit

Chaplain | Sacred Order and in addition Assist & Pressure

Chopper | Orcs and in addition Assault & Magic

Confessor | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Void

Corpulent Cadaver | Undead Hordes and in addition Well being & Spirit

Courtier | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Pressure

Crimson Slayer | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Spirit

Cudgeler | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Magic

Daywalker | Knight Revenant and in addition Well being & Void

Deathchanter | Orcs and in addition Well being & Magic

Draconis | Sacred Order and in addition Well being & Void

Drowned Bloatwraith | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Void

Dunestrider | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Magic

Elder | Barbarians and in addition Protection & Magic

Eviscerator | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Void

Fencer | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Frozen Banshee | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Magic

Gladiator | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Pressure

Gnarlhorn | Skinwalkers and in addition Well being & Spirit

Gravechill Killer | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Magic

Grinner | Undead Hordes and in addition Assist & Pressure

Grumbler | Dwarves and in addition Well being & Magic

Halberdier | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Spirit

Harvester | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Void

Hill Nomad | Barbarians and in addition Assist & Magic

Hole | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Void

Hurler | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Pressure

Hyria | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Ifrit | Demonspawn and in addition Well being & Void

Ironclad | Orcs and in addition Well being & Pressure

Choose | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Magic

Lamellar | Sacred Order and in addition Well being & Pressure

Magus | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Magic

Grasp Butcher | Dwarves and in addition Assist & Spirit

Myrmidon | Banner Lords and in addition Protection & Magic

Mystic Hand | Darkish Elves and in addition Assist & Pressure

Ogryn Jailer | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assault & Pressure

Pounder | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Protection & Magic

Preserver | Banner Lords and in addition Protection & Pressure

Raider | Orcs and in addition Assault & Spirit

Renegade | Knight Revenant and in addition Assist & Void

Retainer | Darkish Elves and in addition Protection & Void

Rocktooth | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assault & Magic

Rotting Mage | Undead Hordes and in addition Assist & Spirit

Sentinel | Barbarians and in addition Well being & Pressure

Skink | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Magic

Skullsworn | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Pressure

Slither Brute | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Magic

Sorceress | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Pressure

Stout Axeman | Dwarves and in addition Well being & Magic

Temptress | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Magic

Valerie | Banner Lords and in addition Assist & Magic

Vanguard | Banner Lords and in addition Protection & Void

Wagonbane | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assist & Magic

Wretch | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Pressure

Tier-F Uncommon Champions

Acolyte | Knight Revenant and in addition Assist & Pressure

Arbalester | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Void

Beast Wrestler | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Bloodhorn | Skinwalkers and in addition Well being & Void

Bombardier | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Pressure

Cataphract | Banner Lords and in addition Well being & Spirit

Centurion | Knight Revenant and in addition Protection & Void

Crossbowman | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Magic

Dolor Lorekeeper | Dwarves and in addition Assist & Pressure

Flesheater | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assist & Spirit

Flinger | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Spirit

Fortress Goon | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Protection & Magic

Ghoulish Ranger | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Spirit

Gloril Brutebane | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Goremask | Orcs and in addition Assault & Pressure

Grandmaster | Banner Lords and in addition Well being & Magic

Harrier | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Void

Hatchet Slinger | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Headsman | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Spirit

Hellfang | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Spirit

Honor Guard | Dwarves and in addition Protection & Pressure

Hospitaller | Sacred Order and in addition Assist & Magic

Hound Spawn | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Pressure

Huntress | Orcs and in addition Assault & Void

Interceptor | Excessive Elves and in addition Protection & Void

Judicator | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Spirit

Justiciar | Sacred Order and in addition Protection & Void

Madman | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Magister | Excessive Elves and in addition Assist & Pressure

Magmablood | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assault & Pressure

Maiden | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Spirit

Malbranche | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Void

Marquess | Demonspawn and in addition Protection & Spirit

Muckstalker | Lizardmen and in addition Well being & Magic

Ox | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Void

Painsmith | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Void

Paragon | Darkish Elves and in addition Protection & Void

Perforator | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Purgator | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Magic

Quaestor | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Pressure

Ragemonger | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Void

Renouncer | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Pressure

Ripperfist | Orcs and in addition Assault & Void

Sanctum Protector | Sacred Order and in addition Protection & Spirit

Siegebreaker | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assault & Spirit

Slasher | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Spirit

Slayer | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Pressure

Solaris | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Pressure

Spikehead | Orcs and in addition Assault & Magic

Steadfast Marshal | Banner Lords and in addition Well being & Void

Metal Bowyer | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Stitched Beast | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Void

Stoneskin | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Well being & Void

Tormentor | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Magic

Totem | Orcs and in addition Assist & Spirit

Treefeller | Orcs and in addition Assault & Pressure

Twinclaw Disciple | Orcs and in addition Assault & Pressure

Wanderer | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Witness | Sacred Order and in addition Assist & Magic

Wyvernbane | Orcs and in addition Assault & Spirit

4. Raid Shadow Legends Tier Record – Unusual Champions

Tier-S Unusual Champions

Armiger | Sacred Order and in addition Protection & Spirit

Dhampir | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Spirit

Outlaw Monk | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Pressure

Saurus | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Spirit

Shieldguard | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Spirit

Skinner | Lizardmen and in addition Assault & Magic

Zephyr Sniper | Barbarians and in addition Protection & Spirit

Tier-A Unusual Champions

Archer | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Magic

Crusader | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Pressure

Dervish | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Magic

Elf Guard | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Fireblade | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Spirit

Ritualist | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Magic

Sergeant | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Pressure

Skullsquire | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Pressure

Sniper | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Magic

Spiritwalker | Barbarians and in addition Assist & Pressure

Vigilante | Sacred Order and in addition Well being & Spirit

Tier-B Unusual Champions

Aristocrat | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Magic

Commander | Banner Lords and in addition Assist & Pressure

Duelist | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Pressure

Herald | Knight Revenant and in addition Assist & Spirit

Hungerer | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Well being & Pressure

Militia | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Spirit

Outlander | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Spirit

Outrider | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Spirit

Pilgrim | Sacred Order and in addition Assist & Pressure

Satyr | Skinwalkers and in addition Well being & Spirit

Skellag | Undead Hordes and in addition Protection & Pressure

Vulpine | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Pressure

Warchanter | Orcs and in addition Well being & Magic

Windtalker | Skinwalkers and in addition Assist & Magic

Phrase Bearer | Banner Lords and in addition Assist & Magic

Tier-C Unusual Champions

Battle Sister | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Magic

Brute | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assault & Magic

Chemist | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Magic

Crusher | Barbarians and in addition Protection & Spirit

Lifeless Crusader | Undead Hordes and in addition Protection & Pressure

Frontline Warrior | Banner Lords and in addition Protection & Spirit

Hardscale | Lizardmen and in addition Protection & Magic

Intercessor | Sacred Order and in addition Assist & Pressure

Jaeger | Excessive Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Line Infantry | Dwarves and in addition Protection & Pressure

Pit Fighter | Barbarians and in addition Well being & Pressure

Pitspawn | Demonspawn and in addition Protection & Spirit

Redeemer | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Squire | Banner Lords and in addition Protection & Pressure

Stalwart | Banner Lords and in addition Well being & Magic

Tunnel Steward | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Vilespawn | Demonspawn and in addition Assist & Spirit

Tier-F Unusual Champions

Admonitor | Knight Revenant and in addition Well being & Pressure

Cultist | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Pressure

Frostskin | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assist & Magic

Head Taker | Barbarians and in addition Assault & Magic

Heartpiercer | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Incubus | Demonspawn and in addition Assault & Pressure

Lemure | Demonspawn and in addition Well being & Magic

Oldbeard | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Protection & Pressure

Pit Cur | Demonspawn and in addition Well being & Pressure

Sharpshooter | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Magic

Slicer | Dwarves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Stalker | Lizardmen and in addition Well being & Magic

Thrasher | Ogryn Tribes and in addition Assault & Spirit

Throatcutter | Orcs and in addition Assault & Spirit

Tracker | Orcs and in addition Assault & Pressure

5. Raid Shadow Legends Tier Record – Frequent Champions

Tier-S Frequent Champions

Dying Hound | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Magic

Tier-A Frequent Champions

Sister Militant | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Pressure

Yeoman | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Magic

Tier-B Frequent Champions

Bandit | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Spirit

Pikeman | Banner Lords and in addition Protection & Magic

Swordsman | Banner Lords and in addition Assault & Magic

Tier-C Frequent Champions

Deathknight | Undead Hordes and in addition Well being & Magic

Lurker | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Magic

Novitiate | Sacred Order and in addition Assault & Spirit

Tier-F Frequent Champions

Axeman | Banner Lords and in addition Well being & Pressure

Bully | Barbarians and in addition Protection & Spirit

Hellhound | Undead Hordes and in addition Assault & Spirit

Knecht | Sacred Order and in addition Protection & Spirit

Magekiller | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Spirit

Preacher | Sacred Order and in addition Well being & Pressure

Ranger | Darkish Elves and in addition Assault & Pressure

Thrall | Knight Revenant and in addition Assault & Magic

Troglodyte | Lizardmen and in addition Protection & Spirit

Warboy | Orcs and in addition Protection & Magic

Who’s The Finest Character in Raid: Shadow Legends?

Arbiter is believed to be the very best character that everybody is in search of. Arbiter is a Void affinity champion from the Excessive Elves faction. She has a particular capability to revive herself and this gives an excellent serving to hand in fight matches.

We hope this record was useful and glad your wants! In case you have any type of edits, or suggestions, or any suggestions on our Raid: Shadow Legends Tier record, you might be all the time welcome to inform them on the remark part under.