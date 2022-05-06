Raiders announce Dan Ventrelle out as president in cryptic tweet



What is going on in Las Vegas?

The Raiders team president, Dan Ventrelle is “no longer with the organization” franchise owner Mark Davis said in a tweet posted by the team Friday. No reason for Ventrelle’s departure has become public.

Ventrelle was first introduced as interim president to replace Marc Badain in July.

The abrupt brief statement could indicate that drama could be playing out behind-the-scenes within the organization.

The statement came a day after another Raiders executive, Chief Operations and Analytics Officer Jeremy Aguero, resigned after only seven months on the job. And there was no explanation provided for his departure, either.

The apparent offseason dramatics months after major turnover with the organization.

Raiders team president, Dan Ventrelle was announced Friday to no longer be with the organizaton. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned last October amid his involvement in a disturbing email controversy. Gruden announced his resignation after emails from 2011 through 2018, obtained by the New York Times, exposed his use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic language.

Las Vegas hired Josh McDaniels as head coach in January, after having spent 18 years with the Patriots, including 13 seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator. That same month, the Raiders fired general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons.

The Raiders are poised to have a successful season on-the-field with the blockbuster acquisition of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams — who signed a record five-year, $141.25 million deal in March after eight seasons with Green Bay.

The Raiders recently signed Derek Carr to a three-year, $121.5 million extension as Las Vegas prepares to contend in a stacked AFC West that includes the Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos, which acquired quarterback Russell Wilson last month from the Seahawks.