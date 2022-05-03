Raiders’ Nate Hobbs resolves misdemeanor speeding case in Las Vegas



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Las Vegas Riders cornerback Net Hobbs settled a misdemeanor speeding lawsuit Monday, with his attorney entering a non-competitive plea and paying a 250 fine.

Hobbs, 22, along with his attorney, Richard Seanfeld, have not appeared in court for a brief hearing since Hobbs’ arrest on Jan. 16 on the Las Vegas-area freeway.

The Nevada Highway Patrol gave Hobbs a ticket for reckless driving, reporting that he clocked Hobbs’ car in the 65 mile zone at 110 miles per hour.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The lawsuit was the second in a month involving Hobbs, one of several current and former Raider players to face charges in a driving case.

Hobbs was arrested just before dawn on Jan. 3 when he was found sleeping inside a car in the Las Vegas Strip Casino parking garage. Prosecutors in that case said Hobbes’ blood-alcohol levels were below the DUI legal limit of 0.08% in Nevada.

Hobbs was convicted of reckless driving, fined $ 685, and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.

In November, former Raider receiver Henry Rugs III was involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman while Rugs was allegedly driving while intoxicated. Authorities say Rugs and his girlfriend were injured. The raiders released the rugs hours after the destruction.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 16.