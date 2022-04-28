Raiders owner Mark Davis open to signing Colin Kaepernick



Under the guise of what happens in Vegas under the guise that the Las Vegas Raiders may be willing to gamble to sign Colin Kepernick.

On Wednesday, team owner Mark Davis offered to support quarterbacks who have not taken an NFL snap since 2016. “I trust Colin Kepernick,” Davis told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Despite recently signing a three-year contract extension worth more than 120 million to QB Derek Carr, Davis insisted on Wednesday that he would not stand in the way if his front office and coaching staff pressured him to sign quarterback. “He deserves every chance in the world to be a quarterback in the National Football League. I’m still on his side,” said Davis.

Copernicus probably likes Davis to kneel down in that statement.

Davis continued, telling NBC Sports Bay Area: “If our coach and general manager wanted to bring him in or make him a quarterback in this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Quarterback would seem to do well in Vegas. Over the past half-decade, 34-year-old Copernicus has been able to create the illusion that he is an elite signal-caller, although his numbers would suggest otherwise.

His career-ending percentage is just under 60% and he has a 3-16 record at the start of his last 19 NFL.

As Outkick reported earlier this month, Kepernick suggested he be open to backups, then quickly pivoted: “But (not being backed up) is where I’m staying.”

Why wouldn’t Davis want to bring in a six-year-old removed player who might be dissatisfied with his role and be surrounded by a constant media swarm?

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood person,” Davis added. “I got a chance to talk to her. I didn’t really know Colin, and I didn’t understand her. At first I didn’t understand what it meant to be on my knees. Over time, I learned a little more.”

Talking like a man ready to take all the risks in Vegas.