Raids on Independent Groups in El Salvador Raise Fears of Repression

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – Authorities in El Salvador have raided the offices of seven social service and advocacy groups, including the charging of rights lawyers as part of a politically motivated crackdown on independent voices.

The country’s legislature on Monday passed a bill requiring any group or individual receiving funding from abroad to register with the home ministry as a foreign agent, a condition critics say could severely limit the work of journalists and civil society.

In a statement, the attorney general’s office said the raids were carried out by the assembly “as part of a series of investigations into distortions in the decision-making, implementation and monitoring processes of Salvadoran state funding.”

The raids are a fresh example of President Naib Bukele’s attack on democratic rules and institutions, with critics saying the charismatic young leader used his party’s grip on the legislature to increase judicial independence and weaken the opposition.