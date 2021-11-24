Raids on Independent Groups in El Salvador Raise Fears of Repression
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – Authorities in El Salvador have raided the offices of seven social service and advocacy groups, including the charging of rights lawyers as part of a politically motivated crackdown on independent voices.
The country’s legislature on Monday passed a bill requiring any group or individual receiving funding from abroad to register with the home ministry as a foreign agent, a condition critics say could severely limit the work of journalists and civil society.
In a statement, the attorney general’s office said the raids were carried out by the assembly “as part of a series of investigations into distortions in the decision-making, implementation and monitoring processes of Salvadoran state funding.”
The raids are a fresh example of President Naib Bukele’s attack on democratic rules and institutions, with critics saying the charismatic young leader used his party’s grip on the legislature to increase judicial independence and weaken the opposition.
Javier Correles, a professor of political science at Amherst College and a Latin American expert, said:
Mr Buckley, he said, “has been able to check a number of boxes which makes it difficult to reduce or include this process.”
Among the groups raided was a group working on literary programs for women, Las Melidas. Its founder, Neri Diaz, said the government’s actions reflect “a desire to criminalize social organizations.”
Mr Buckley came to power in 2019, at the age of 38, was elected president of the new party of his creation, which promised to break with the “obsolete ideology”. He has billed himself as an enterprising reformer, millennial president of the establishment.
In September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a legal tender, yet economists warned of its volatility. And on Saturday, Mr. Buckley announced the creation of the world’s first “bitcoin city”, taking to the stage at a bitcoin conference with fireworks and smoke, loud rock music playing in the background.
Critics say that Mr. Buckley, whose Twitter profile Called the “CEO of El Salvador”, his online trolling, technology-savvy personality and rebellious attitude have shown a dictatorial streak.
This year alone, Shri. Buckley and his New Ideas party have fired dozens of judges and prosecutors, as well as replaced all five of the country’s constitutional courts. In September, the same court ruled that the president could run for a second term in a row, but allowed Mr Bukele to run for re-election in 2024.
Jose Miguel Vivanko, US director of Human Rights Watch, said: “There is no democracy here, no real control and balance over the use of Buckle’s power. He said the Foreign Agent Bill “makes it almost impossible to work for independent media and civil society in El Salvador.”
In Russia, too, it has become an effective tool for cracking down on anti-law groups and independent media.
In July, the Buccaneer administration expelled a Mexican editor from El Faro, one of the top Salvadoran news sites, for failing to prove he was a reporter or editor.
The Foreign Agent Bill, which will impose a 40 percent tax on foreign donations received by outlets such as JL Pharaoh, could be a nail in the coffin of the organization, said its editor-in-chief Oscar Martinez. “Withdrawing 40 per cent of the funds given to media outlets means, to put it bluntly, into bankruptcy,” he said. Martinez said.
Political repression in El Salvador has strained relations with Washington.
On Monday, the country’s top American diplomat announced she was leaving. The diplomat, Jean Manes, a former El Salvadoran ambassador who returned earlier this year, said Mr. Buckley’s government “shows no signs of showing any interest” in improving relations between the two countries.
“We were offering There is a pool, and the government has decided not to take it, “Ms. Manes said in an interview with the television network, Telecorpor Salvadorina. Brendan O’Brien, the deputy chief of mission in El Salvador, will assume her duties, she said.
On Tuesday, lawmakers in the United States called on the Salvadoran Assembly to reconsider the Foreign Agents Bill and to “avoid underestimating the work of independent non-governmental organizations.”
Brian Aveler reports from San Salvador and Oscar Lopez from Mexico City.
