Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: No proposal under consideration to restore concessions in ticket fare

If you are waiting for the train journey to become cheaper due to Kovid, then wait a bit. Your wait is not going to end soon. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said that no proposal is being considered to reintroduce concessions on all rail fares. Railways had stopped the concessions given on tickets due to Kovid-19.

In response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, the Railway Minister said that in view of Kovid, concessions for all classes of passengers were abolished. At present, no proposal is being considered to start these concessions. The Railway Minister said that in view of the pandemic and the COVID protocol, all concessions were closed on 20 March 2020. This includes 4 types of concessions given to the differently-abled and 11 types of concessions given to patients and students.

Railways gives 51 types of fare concessions to passengers: Indian Railways gives a total of 51 types of fare concessions to its passengers. This includes senior citizens, differently-abled, students, teachers, war widows, awardees, artists, sportsmen, farmers, medical professionals and youth. Railways gives concession in travel fare to the beneficiaries of all these classes. In this, senior citizens are given a discount of up to 50 percent in the travel fare.

Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express started: Indian Railways has resumed the Tejas Express running between Delhi to Lucknow and Mumbai to Ahmedabad from Saturday. Tejas Express is operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). It is also said to be the country’s first private train. The operation of Tejas train has been stopped twice due to Corona. IRCTC is a subsidiary of Indian Railways.

Many trains started between Rajasthan-Maharashtra: In view of Kovid, Indian Railways is starting to operate trains in a phased manner. Now North Western Railway has started many new special trains between Rajasthan and Maharashtra. While the frequency of many trains has been increased. North Western Railway CPRO Shashi Kiran has said in a statement that special trains are being run between Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The frequency of Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur and Bikaner-Hyderabad-Bikaner trains has been increased.





