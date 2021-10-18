Rail Roko Andolan 2021: Rakesh Tikait said- the governement is of Narendra Modi should I asked question to Advani?

Talking on Rail Roko Andolan, Rakesh Tikait said that political parties have always been doing Rail Roko Andolan. If the government gives this in writing that there will be no rail roko movement from now on, then they will not do so.

Farmers had called for a 6-hour rail roko agitation demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. This movement had a wide impact and many trains were stopped for some time. According to Northern Railway, one train had to be canceled due to agitation. Talking on Rail Roko Andolan, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that political parties have always been doing rail roko agitation. If the Modi government gives this in writing that there will be no rail roko movement from now on, then they will not do it.

Rakesh Tikait said in a conversation with Aaj Tak, ‘These have already been run… Political parties have been doing rail roko agitations. Get them to write that the first rail stop movement was wrong, we will not do it either. Write it down for them as well that even if we do not do it further in life, we will give the answer. All we want from this movement is that Ajay Teni should be arrested, jailed and he should resign from the post of minister.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait was asked, ‘Many people say that the farmers’ movement was not about the issue of agriculture. You target the prime minister. To this, Tikait replied, ‘It is the government that belongs to him, Modi’s… so whom to target? Should I target Advani? Those who are closed, are in house arrest, should I target them?

Taking a jibe at BJP over senior party leaders, Rakesh Tikait further said, “Let’s take a statement from their love with love.” There is Advani, there is Murli Manohar Joshi who used to live with the movement, used to talk big on stage, his statements do not come nowadays.

This rail roko movement of farmers was done to demand the resignation of Ajay Mishra Teni. Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been arrested for crushing farmers with a car in Lakhimpur Kheri. But the farmers have objected to the minister’s continuance and have said that as long as he remains in the post, a fair investigation will not be possible.