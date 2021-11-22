Railway changed the dress of the waiters of Ramayana Express, the saints expressed their displeasure over the saffron color

The saints of Ujjain warned on Monday that they would stop the Ramayana Express in Delhi on December 12 if the service staff of the train had the same uniform. He said that the saffron dress code of the service staff is an insult to Hinduism.

After the displeasure of the saints, the dress code of the service staff of Ramayana Express has been completely changed. On the sharp attitude of the saints, immediate action was taken by the Railways. On behalf of the Railways, it has been said that the dress of the service staff of Shri Ramayana Yatra Express has been completely changed. Now the service staff will be seen in professional clothes. Expressing regret on behalf of the Railways, it was said – Sorry for the inconvenience.

Railways has run Ramayana Yatra train. IRCTC has run this deluxe AC tourist train under the initiative of 'Dekho Apna Desh' to promote religious tourism. But this train got embroiled in controversies regarding the dress code of its service staff. The uniform of service staff in Ramayana Express was saffron.

Significantly, this train left from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station on Sunday with 156 passengers. This special train will take tourists to visit and visit all the important religious places associated with Lord Shri Ram. The first stop of the Ramayana Express journey will be Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Shri Ram. Where pilgrims will be made to visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Hanuman Temple and Bharat Mandir in Nandigram.

After this the passengers will be taken to Sitamarhi. Where travelers will visit Janaki’s birth place and Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur, Nepal. Then via tourist buses via Kashi, travelers will go to the famous temples of Kashi, including Sita Samhita, Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot. This train will return after traveling 7500 km by road and rail on the 17th day. The next Ramayana Express will start from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station and will reach Rameswaram on 12th December.