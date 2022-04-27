Railway Government Jobs 2022: Vacancies for Technical Assistant posts in Railways, only interview is required – Government Jobs 2022 Railway Recruitment 2022 Check details for Technical Assistant Posts here

For those looking for government jobs (government jobs 2022), there are many vacancies in the railways. Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, KRCL has issued notification for recruitment of Senior and Junior Technical Assistants. Interested and eligible candidates can attend the interview on May 11, 13 and 14. A total of 14 posts are to be filled from this recruitment. Registration can be done only from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm on the date of walk-in interview. Eligibility, selection process and other information is given below.Senior Technical Assistant (Civil): 7 postsJunior Technical Assistant (Civil): 7 posts

Educational Qualification

Senior Technical Assistant (Civil)

To apply, the candidate must have a full time engineering degree BE / BE / BE / BE / BE with at least 60% marks from a recognized university by AICTE. Tech (Civil). At least 2 years experience working in Civil Construction in Railway PSU or a reputed private company.

Junior Technical Assistant (Civil)

Full time BE / BE Tech (Civil) degree in Engineering with at least 60% marks from AICTE recognized University.

Age limit

The maximum age of candidates for the post of Senior Technical Assistant should be 30 years on May 1, 2022 and for the post of Junior Technical Assistant should be 25 years on May 1, 2022.

The interview will take place here

The interview will be held at USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (UT) Pin 180011. Candidates have to arrive at the venue on time and register for the walk-in-interview with the designated KRCL officer.