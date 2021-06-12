Railway High School Podanur Recruitment 2021 for TGT Posts, Download SR Notification PDF @sr.indianrailways.gov.in





Southern Railway, Railway High School Podanur Recruitment 2021 Notification out for Educated Graduate Instructor (TGT) Posts. Verify utility course of, academic qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars.

Railway High School Podanur Recruitment 2021: Southern Railway, Railway High School (CBSE), Podanur has invited functions for recruitment to the put up of Educated Graduate Instructor for Social Research and Hindi Topic to show High School Lessons. candidates can apply to the posts by the prescribed format and seem for a video interview on 22 June 2021.

Vital Date:

Video Interview Date: 22 June 2021

Southern Railway Emptiness Particulars for Railway High School Podanur

TGT (Social Science) – 1 Submit

TGT(Hindi)- 1 Submit

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards for Railway High School Podanur

Instructional Qualification:

TGT (Social Science) – Bachelor Diploma in Historical past/ Geography with B.Ed.

TGT(Hindi)- Bachelor Diploma in Hindi with B.Ed.

Eligibility:

The Candidate should have the ability to deal with courses and conduct checks by on-line platform until the varsity reopens and afterwards 30 durations of 40 minutes in per week. The half time academics so chosen shall carry out all jobs associated to Educational, together with analysis work for which no cost over and above the one for taking the courses will probably be paid.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict for Railway High School Podanur – As much as 55 years

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Wage for Railway High School Podanur- Rs.26,250/-per month

Download Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

Easy methods to apply for Southern Railway Recruitment 2021

candidates submit resume within the format hooked up herewith to the mail [email protected] . Candidates with the next qualification to attend the On-line-Interview at 10:00 hours for Social Research&11:00 hours for Hindi on 22 June 2021.

