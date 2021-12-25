Railway Job: Railway Job: Government Jobs in Central Railway for 12th Pass, Deadline for Application Near – rrc Central Railway Recruitment 2021 To fill various posts through Sports Quota, check details.

Highlights Great job opportunity in railways.

Recruitment will be done under sports quota.

12th pass can also apply.

Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications for various posts in the Central Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on RRC CR’s official website rrccr.com. Online application deadline is approaching. Eligible applicants will be recruited under sports quota.



Online application for a total of 21 posts of Level 5/4 and 3/2 under Sports quota in Railways started online on 13th December, 2021. Candidates can apply till 27th December. A direct link to the detailed notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (RRC Central Railway Vacancy 2021 Details)

Level 5/4: 3 posts

Level 3/2: 18 posts

Total Vacancies in Central Railway – 21

Read also: JSSC CGL 2022: Opportunity to get government job in Jharkhand, total 956 posts, salary up to Rs 1.42 lakh



Who can apply?

Level 5/4: Candidate must have a minimum bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Level 3/2: Passed 12th or Matric Plus Course Completed by Board Approved Law Apprentice or Matric Plus ITI Pass Certificate Approved by NCVT or SCVT. The age limit for applying for Central Railway jobs should be minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years on January 1, 2022. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Also read: UPSC Job 2021: UPSC has created 187 vacancies for various posts, get good salary under 7th CPC

Learn how to get a job in Central Railway

Eligible applicants will be recruited on trial basis. The test will be of 40 marks, in which the candidates who get 25 marks or more will be selected for the next round.

Application fee

All the candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs.500 / – with a provision to refund Rs.400 / – to those who are eligible and appear in the test as per the notification. Application fee for SC / ST / Ex-servicemen / PWD / Women category candidates is Rs. Is 250.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website